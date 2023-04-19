RENTON — The hard work of the NFL draft — trips to the combine and pro days, and hosting visits for players at the VMAC — is just about over the Seahawks.

With the deadline passing on Wednesday for teams to bring in players for visits, the harder work remains — figuring out what to do with all the information accumulated and deciding who to take when the draft is held April 27-29.

As Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider met the media Wednesday for their annual pre-draft news conference they said that while they obviously have ideas on who will be available at the fifth pick, they have to prepare for every eventuality.

“There’s just a ton of different variables up there,’’ Schneider said. “A lot of different scenarios. A lot of different ways we can go.’’

You don’t expect the notoriously secretive Seahawks to say anything specific about who they might draft. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t learn anything from the brain trust Wednesday.

Here are five things that stood out.

Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks might be ready for camp

The team’s two big injury questions remain safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Adams suffered a quad injury in September against Denver and Brooks an ACL injury Jan. 1 against the Jets.

Carroll said each is “doing well’’ and he is holding out hope that they could be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

“Progress is being made,’’ Carroll said. “I think it’s this week that we’re meeting with them to make sure that they’re making their progress, but everything’s going fine so far. They’re very optimistic on their sides, they’re really thinking that they’re going to make it, so we’ll hold a good thought.”

When asked what he meant by each having a chance to “make it,’’ Carroll said he meant “making camp. That’s what they’re shooting for. They’re not resigned to the fact that it’s going to take them past that, so they’ve got the right mindset. We’ll see what happens.”

Carroll said tight end Will Dissly, who suffered a knee injury Dec. 24 at Kansas City, has recovered without needing surgery and also should be ready for camp.

Seahawks only beginning to get trade calls

Having the fifth pick — the Seahawks’ highest since selecting at four in 2009 — means they are sure to hear from a number of teams who might want to trade up. Or maybe, see if the Seahawks want to get an even higher pick.

Schneider said there hasn’t been much activity yet, but that “that stuff really gets pretty intense I’d say like next Tuesday, Wednesday. Those are the two days that people really set up broad parameters at moving up, moving back at different spots.’’

The Seahawks have appeared to prepare to either move up or back — or simply take advantage of who might fall to them depending on what else happens — by meeting in person with just about everyone who could be taken in the top five picks.

Schneider and Carroll took their famous “quarterback selfies’’ tour to visit the Pro Days of four QBs expected to go in the first round, including Alabama’s Bryce Young (expected to go first to Carolina) and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, who also could go in the first few picks.

They also had Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who could go in the top five, in for a visit last week and reportedly had Alabama edge player Will Anderson Jr., who could go as high as two, in for a visit Wednesday.

“You have to be really pliable once it starts because if you’ve moved, you’ve got to be able to move to the other spots or move up,’’ Schneider said. “You have to be ready to roll.’’

Player evaluations go to “the very end of it”

One of the Seahawks’ biggest decisions may be whether or not to draft Carter, who is one of the more polarizing players in the draft, because he pleaded no contest in March to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to a January crash in which two people were killed.

While the Seahawks didn’t talk specifically about Carter, Schneider said of evaluating players with perceived character issues that “every situation is completely different’’ saying he learned early in his career that “you can never say this is the way it is and this is how we are going to move forward. I think you can back yourself into a corner.’’

Carroll said that the evaluation process “just keeps going’’ and that such decisions can go right down to the night of the draft.

“It’s not over ‘til it’s over,’’ Carroll said. “We’re going to go all the way until the very end of it.’’

Seahawks know D-line is light on numbers

What may stand out most about the Seahawks’ roster heading into the draft is that they have just four players listed as interior defensive linemen — ends Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed and nose tackles Bryan Mone and Myles Adams. Mone is still recovering from a knee injury in December that has his availability for the start of the season in question.

Carroll said the Seahawks will “keep adding throughout in order to put it together.’’

As Carroll noted, the Seahawks made what he called “some big commitments’’ in adding Jones and Reed in free agency — specifically, Jones’ three-year deal worth more than $51 million. They released players such as Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris to help make cap room for Jones and Reed,

“We’re really excited about it (the additions),’’ Carroll said. “But it has left us with a few questions which we have to get filled out. There’s plenty of time to get that done.’’

Seahawks have lots of spots to fill

The Seahawks also have just 52 players on their roster, the second-fewest in the league ahead of only the Rams with 44, according to OvertheCap.com. They got down to that number by waiving five players this week when the team began its official (though voluntary) offseason workout program. Among those waived were receivers Connor Wedington, a Sumner High grad, and Easop Winston Jr. of Washington State. Also waived were running back Darwin Thompson, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and cornerback Chris Steele.

Teams can have up to 90 on their offseason rosters, meaning that if the Seahawks make 10 draft picks, it could sign up to 28 other players to get to the limit. Many of those will be rookie undrafted free agents signed after the draft is completed.

Schneider said having as few players on the roster right now is simply a function of having little salary cap space.

“It’s just the way our process looked throughout free agency,’’ he said. “We were really aggressive in free agency this year, more so than we ever have been. So it’s just a cap reality for us.’’