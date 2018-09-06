Rashaad Penny's pass blocking and Brett Hundley's quick learning curve also discussed by Schottenheimer.

In his initial weekly regular season meeting with the media Thursday, first-year Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the team could go with “the hot hand’’ at tailback in Sunday’s game at Denver. He also talked about how Brett Hundley is coming on, the offensive line and more.

Here are five things he said that stood out

THE SEAHAWKS WANT TO GET ALL FOUR TAILBACKS INVOLVED IN THE GAME

Chris Carson will start at tailback for Seattle. But Schottenheimer said backups Rashaad Penny, Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise could all get work as well.

“We’d like to get all our guys some reps going up there,’’ he said. “We really, we don’t necessarily have ‘okay we’ve got to get this guy so any many carries, got to get this guy so many touches.’ We’ll just see how the flow of the game goes. You’re going to see them all which is cool.’’

Schottenheimer clarified later that doesn’t necessarily mean all will for sure get carries, just that all will get on the field in some capacity and could get carries.

“We’ll just kind of see how the game goes,’’ he said of how the tailbacks could rotate. “You normally get a sense as the game goes (on) of who’s got the hot hand, or hey this guy’s really feeling good or he’s running well. Sometimes, that’s how you get late in the game where you’re like, let’s give him a little bit more carries. Just kind of go in, and there will be a little bit of a routine where we throw guys in, and we’ll kind of see where it plays out.”

BRETT HUNDLEY IS SWEATING A LITTLE BIT TO LEARN THE OFFENSE

The Seahawks obviously hope they don’t have to use Hundley. But they also don’t have any choice but to get him ready just in case after he was acquired in a trade a week ago Wednesday.

“He’s sweating a little bit, which is to be expected,’’ Schottenheimer said. “(He’s) working extremely hard, he and Coach Canales are spending a bunch of time together. It’s really just trying to get us to transition him into some of our verbiage – things that he’s done at Green Bay that he likes, that he’s comfortable with. Again, I think I’ve said this before, we all kind of run the same plays around the league, it’s just what you call them that’s a little different. (He’s) excellent, very bright, excellent student of the game, really good in the classroom, has good perspective for Russell (Wilson) on some things. They played the Broncos maybe last preseason, so he’s played – that group knows him a little bit. He’s fitting in really, really well. We’ll go into the game and he’ll have his plays and his menu.’’

RASHAAD PENNY IS GETTING MORE COMFORTABLE IN PASS PROTECTION

Penny, the team’s first-round pick, will play for the first time since the first preseason game, missing the last three due to a dislocated finger. But Schottenheimer said Penny has been able to continue working on pass protection, which for just about any rookie tailback is their biggest challenge in transition to the NFL.

Schottenheimer said he’s confident Penny will be up to the task Sunday.

“Obviously, number one, he’s extremely intelligent with that stuff,’’ Schottenheimer said. “That’s the first part of it, is in pass protection, you’ve got to know who to block. There’s a lot of things moving around and there’s people disguising and stuff like that, so that’s been terrific; and he’s extremely powerful. It’s been just some technique stuff that he’s been working through, working on base and strike and stuff like that, but he’s so much more comfortable even now than he was because the more you do it – it’s like a dance thing – the more you do it, the more comfortable you get. I think he goes into this game knowing that they’re going to bring some pressure, and he’ll be there to meet them in the hole.”

GERMAIN IFEDI HAS RESPONDED WELL TO THE CHALLENGE

Ifedi, a third-year player who was the team’s first-round pick in 2016, held on to the starting right tackle job after a brief challenge from George Fant.

Schottenheimer said he was impressed with the way Ifedi reacted to the team moving Fant there to push him a little bit and noted that one of his favorite plays of the preseason was Ifedi’s trap block on Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr to clear the way for Chris Carson’s six-yard TD run early in the third preseason game.

“We ran the little trap play down in the red zone and he had an unbelievable block,’’ Schottenheimer said. “…ou watch the emotion that he had after that play (and) it was pretty cool. We had a little fun with it in the meeting, but he responded and he’s competing. He’s got a lot of pride and is playing at a high level right now.”

WILL DISSLY’S BLOCKING CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Schottenheimer was also asked about another play in that game, a run by Mike Davis in which Dissly blocked veteran Vikings end Brian Robison (who was later released) for six yards to clear a big hole.

“Unbelievable,’’ Schottenheimer said. “It’s not just – the technique itself is hard. You’re blocking a defensive end, a veteran guy like Brian (Robison) who is a really good player, but the thing we loved about him is how he just sustained the block. The ball kind of got pushed a little farther outside than we wanted it to, but Will just kind of stayed with him. It’s exciting for your group, for your offense, for the backs, for the line. He’s done a really, really good job for us. Those guys get asked to do tough jobs. They get matched up on big men or really athletic linebackers like this week, and he’s done a really nice job with all those things, but that was a very cool play as well.”