The Seahawks were well-represented on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team when it was revealed Monday morning, with four players who played most or all of their career in the decade in Seattle making it — linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas and running back Marshawn Lynch — as well as coach Pete Carroll.

The only other team that had four players who spent most or all of the decade playing for them represented as the Patriots.

Not named to the 53-member team who some Seattle fans thought should have been? Many immediately took to social media and wondered if safety Kam Chancellor should have joined his two other most famous LOB secondary-mates, while quarterback Russell Wilson also didn’t make it.

The team was compiled in a vote by the Pro Football Hall of Fame‘s 48-member selection committee. And if there’s one really piece of good news for those who made it, the team is often viewed as foreshadowing who will one day make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with voters often citing it as a key reason for getting in.

It was hard to argue the quarterback choices as the two making it were Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who along with each winning at least one Super Bowl in the decade also played in all 10 years of it. And as the league’s own release noted, also not making it was Drew Brees, who became the leading passer in NFL history in terms of yards gained during the decade.

The other safeties joining Thomas at safety were Eric Berry and Eric Weddle. And as one way of comparison that the voters surely looked at, both Berry and Weddle had more Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro appearances in the decade than did Chancellor.

Advertising

Berry, who played for the Chiefs, had five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pros and Weddle had six Pro Bowls and three All-Pros with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams. Chancellor was named to four Pro Bowls and did not make any All-Pro teams.

Tyrann Mathieu, who has played primarily safety in his career, also made it listed as a defensive back. Mathieu has just one Pro Bowl nod but has twice been named All-Pro, which is generally considered the more prestigious of the two honors.

Lynch was joined at running back Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy and Adrian Peterson.

The other linebackers along with Wagner were Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack and Von Miller.

And the other cornerbacks along with Sherman were Patrick Peterson and Darrelle Revis while Chris Harris Jr., who has been almost solely a cornerback in his career, also made it listed as a defensive back.

Carroll was joined as a coach by Bill Belichick.