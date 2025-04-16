The NFL draft is where teams go to find answers to the questions that dogged them in the previous season — and remain lingering into the offseason.

As the draft nears, let’s look at some key questions for the Seahawks’ offense and defense and how they could be answered when the draft is held April 24-26.

First, five questions for the offense. Tomorrow, five for the defense.

Will the draft solve the Seahawks’ offensive-line problems?

If only it were that easy.

True, with the 18th pick the Seahawks have the opportunity to get a potential long-term impact player on the interior line.

The majority of mock drafts think that’s what the Seahawks will try to do, with North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. and Alabama’s Tyler Booker — who have ability to play inside and outside — considered as likely selections at 18.

But if the Seahawks go true “best player available,” picking an interior O-lineman at 18 might not be the move.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider offered a lukewarm review of the centers available in the draft at the annual league meeting a few weeks ago.

“Center is going be difficult because the center group in this year’s draft is not very strong — that’s just how we see it,” Schneider said. “… Center’s going to be hard (to find an upgrade in the draft).”

That mirrors the view of the interior offensive linemen available.

A recent rating of the positions by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein rated the interior O-line group tied for seventh of 11.

“This ranking could change drastically if a team were to move (Missouri’s) Armand Membou, (LSU’s) Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks Jr. to guard, but that won’t happen unless the prospect fails at tackle first. Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, Tyler Booker and Grey Zabel (Zabel can play guard or center) are this year’s ‘big three’ inside, and there is a noticeable drop-off after those players.(Georgia’s) Tate Ratledge and (West Virginia’s) Wyatt Milum are brawling future starting guards as probable Day 2 selections, but if your team doesn’t prioritize the interior inside the first 100-to-110 picks, it might as well wait until the fifth round for a depth-level prospect.”

Complicating matters is that this draft isn’t regarded as overly strong at the top. That means it might not be as easy to move down and acquire more picks as it has been in the past since there may not be teams that want to move up. If the Seahawks want to take an interior O-lineman they have lower on their draft board than No. 18, they may have to do so at 18 and not assume they can trade down and get that player a few spots later.

Does re-signing Drew Lock rule out drafting a quarterback?

No. True, Lock appears the favorite for the backup QB job behind Sam Darold, with Sam Howell and Jaren Hall in the mix. And true, they have drafted just two QBs in 15 years.

It’s worth remembering the Seahawks can get out of Darnold’s contract after the 2025 season if it wanted, and could easily do so after 2026.

That has the Seahawks appearing to explore QB options in the draft. Multiple reports this week stated they had Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough in for a visit on Tuesday; teams are allowed to bring in up to 30 draft prospects for visits to their facilities for physicals and meetings. The deadline for visits is Wednesday.

One thought is that re-signing Lock is a hedge against the Seahawks having to force things when it comes to drafting a QB, especially in a year when there are mixed reviews on the QB class.

As the draft nears, the consensus is growing that after likely first pick Cam Ward, there aren’t any sure things.

Zierlein rated the QB class 10th of 11 position groups, writing: “The 2024 draft saw six quarterbacks taken in the first (12) picks, but this draft won’t offer much in terms of early-round fireworks. There is very limited star potential this time around — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders top the board, but neither’s an elite prospect — and the amount of solid future starters is light, as well.”

The Seahawks typically keeps two QBs on their 53-man roster and another on the practice squad during the regular season. There’s no reason they can’t add to that competition, but it feels unlikely they would do so with a high pick.

Do the Seahawks still need receivers?

Sure. Cooper Kupp is 31 and has a three-year contract that the Seahawks can get out of after one year if they want, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has just a one-year contract.

There are no certainties on the roster behind those two and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks appear to be exploring all receiver options, reportedly visiting with three of the top WR prospects in the draft — TCU’s Savion Williams, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Washington State’s Kyle Williams.

McMillan is generally regarded as the most talented receiver in the draft while the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Savion Williams is among the more intriguing and Kyle Williams among the fastest rising.

Maybe they bring former Steilacoom High and Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka home to team with former Buckeye teammate Smith-Njigba?

Expect the Seahawks to leave all options open.

Is running back really a need?

It may not be a need with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet back as an experienced one-two punch, and Kenny McIntosh getting his feet wet last season.

Running back is considered among the deepest positions in the draft and the Seahawks will surely be tempted to add one.

Draft picks are often made as much with the future in mind as the present.

Walker is entering the final season of his rookie deal, and his 2024 season, in which he averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry and played a career-low 11 games, indicates he probably has to prove something to earn an extension.

The Seahawks could add a running back as depth and a viable option later if they decide to move on from Walker after this season.

At the league meetings, coach Mike Macdonald spoke optimistically of the team’s new outside zone blocking scheme being a good fit for Walker.

“Ken’s such a talented back he can run any scheme,” Macdonald said. “But I think the reps that we’re going to be able to get on some of those tracks where it just becomes muscle memory, just a reactionary-type deal where he can feel the understanding, feel the rhythm of the play, where the power of the play is going to be, where he can hit it and then just let his natural talents take over from there. I think that’s going to really help him where he gets all that repetition.”

Will they find a fullback?

New OC Klint Kubiak said during his introductory news conference his offense will feature a fullback.

They have yet to add one, though general manager John Schneider said last week on his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 the Seahawks were still looking at options.

Wednesday afternoon, the Seahawks had hosted Adam Prentice for a visit. The 28-year-old Prentice spent the last four seasons playing for the Saints, including last year when Kubiak was the OC. Signing Prentice could fill the fullback hole before the draft.