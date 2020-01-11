If the Seahawks are to get to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their history, they will have to do it on the road.

San Francisco’s 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff game Saturday assured that Seattle cannot play another home game this season.

Instead, it is the 49ers who will host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at 3:40 p.m. against the winner of Sunday’s Seattle-Green Bay game.

To get there, Seattle will have to do two things Sunday it has not done since the last century — win at Green Bay and win a divisional playoff game on the road.

The Seahawks have won just one divisional playoff game on the road in their history, the memorable victory over Dan Marino, Don Shula and the Dolphins on Dec. 31, 1983.

Seattle has lost eight straight road divisional playoff games since then, including four since Pete Carroll became coach in 2010, most recently following the 2016 season at Atlanta.

Advertising

Seattle also hasn’t won at Green Bay since Mike Holmgren’s first year as coach, dropping eight straight at Lambeau since a 27-7 win on Nov. 1, 1999, including two divisional playoff games.

That streak includes three losses since Russell Wilson became quarterback in 2012, the only stadium he has visited more than once and not won in at least once.

Seattle will also have to buck some recent NFL history as home teams in the divisional round are now 26-7 since 2012 after the 49ers’ win Sunday.

And adding to the degree of difficulty?

Only three teams in NFL history have reached the Super Bowl by winning three in a row on the road since the current playoff format was adopted in 2002 — the 2005 Steelers, 2007 Giants and 2010 Packers (all three went on to win the Super Bowl).

The 1985 New England Patriots also did it.

But should Seattle beat the Packers they will not lack for confidence heading to the Bay Area.

The Seahawks had two memorable games that each went down to the final play, the first a 27-24 overtime win in San Francisco on Nov. 11, the second a 26-21 loss to the 49ers in Seattle on Dec. 29.

Advertising

In 130 minutes of action, the two teams were separated by just two points and 16 yards, the 49ers having slight edges in each.

And if Seattle were to get there it would be the second time the two teams have played in the NFC title game, the other the epic 2013 contest won by the Seahawks 23-17 on their way to the only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The 49ers advanced to the conference championship the old-fashioned way, dominating the Vikings up front on both sides of the ball.

The 49ers, who scored a touchdown on their first drive and never trailed, held a Vikings running game that had gained the sixth-most yards in the NFL during the regular season and had 136 last week in a win at New Orleans to just 21 yards.

And the 49ers gained 187 on the ground, running on all eight plays on a 44-yard touchdown drive that put them ahead 24-10 and proved too much for Minnesota to overcome, a score set up by an interception by former Seahawk Richard Sherman, who was playing in his first postseason game with his new team.

But for now, thoughts of a playoff rematch with Sherman will be reserved for another day, as the Seahawks need to get past a big test in Green Bay first.