RENTON — In an alternate universe, 49ers tight end George Kittle would be preparing to play for the Seahawks in the de facto NFC West championship game Sunday.

That was Seattle’s intention, anyway, midway through the 2017 NFL draft.

General manager John Schneider has said he had his sights set on Kittle during the fifth round of that draft. But the Seahawks “missed (Kittle) by a minute,” presumably when an attempt to trade up fell through.

San Francisco then selected Kittle with the 146th pick.

This week, the Seahawks have been effusive in their praise of Kittle, a Pro Bowl tight end who sat out with knee and ankle injuries when the Seahawks defeated the 49ers in overtime on Nov. 11.

Tight ends, in turn, have been alarmingly elusive for the Seahawks defense this season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Seattle ranks among the worst teams in the NFL at defending tight ends. The Seahawks have allowed 90 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns to tight ends. Only Arizona has allowed more receiving yards (1,062) to tight ends.

Advertising

And, again, the Seahawks have yet to face Kittle, whom Pro Football Focus ranks as the No. 1 tight end in the league.

“He’s an amazing player. He really is. He’s a heart and soul guy for them, and a clutch guy, too,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

How might the Seahawks try to slow him down Sunday?

“We won’t be able to play them the way we did last time,” Carroll said in a call with San Francisco reporters this week. “We’re going to have to do things much differently because he’s in the game.”

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said the coverage responsibility on Kittle doesn’t fall to one person. The Seahawks will probably want to mix in occasional man-on-man coverage, but multiple defenders will have to be aware of Kittle’s presence at all times, Wagner said.

“With somebody like him, you have to have respect. He’s definitely one of the best in the game,” Wagner said. “You have to have multiple eyes on him and you have to know where he’s at.

“Obviously, you see the impact he made when he came back. He changes that offense dramatically, because at the end of the day when you don’t got nobody to throw it to you just put it in his vicinity and let him make amazing plays.”

Advertising

Because of the presence of their three veteran linebackers — Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks — the Seahawks have played more “base” defense this year than in the past, bucking a league-wide trend of using mostly nickel and dime package (with five or six defensive backs in place of a traditional outside linebacker).

In the 12 full games they’ve all been healthy, Wagner, Wright and Kendricks have been on the field together 71% of the time. That has often left those linebackers with coverage responsibility in the Seahawks’ zone schemes.

Kittle, 6-feet-4 and 250 pounds, needs just 33 yards to reach 1,000 yards receiving for the second year in a row. In five games since his return from injury, he has 32 receptions for 426 yards and three TDs.

“He’s the best player on their offense and he is going to get 10 targets, I believe,” Wright said. “So it is going to be fun to go against him. But the first thing first is we’ve got to stop their run and handle him next.”

Injuries to the safety position — Bradley McDougald missed most of two games earlier this season, and Quandre Diggs didn’t arrive until midseason (and is questionable to play this Sunday) — no doubt have also been in a factor in some of the Seahawks’ matchup issues.

“The tight end success isn’t necessarily man-on-man,” Wagner said. “It’s more bootleg, play-action, things of that nature. It’s not like they’re willing one-on-one matchups and just doing stuff like that.”

Even facing multiple defenders, Kittle has been a matchup problem for defenses. His fourth-down catch in the final seconds at New Orleans earlier this month — in which he dragged defenders some 20 yards up the sideline, with one defender pulling at his facemask — set up San Francis’s game-winning field goal in a wild 48-46 victory over the Saints.

Kittle’s catch and run has been called the NFL’s best play of the year.

It will probably take the Seahawks’ best defensive plan of the season to slow him Sunday.