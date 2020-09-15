The San Francisco 49ers are denouncing a series of racist messages sent from an apparent fan of the team to Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals during Sunday’s game.

Pro Bowl safety Baker, 24, is a former Washington Huskies and Bellevue High School standout. Before the season, he agreed to a $59 million, four-year contract extension.

The Niners announced Tuesday they are investigating the situation to identify the fan, who they said will be banned from all team games and events.

Baker tweeted a screenshot of the message Monday, saying “Im all good with opposing fans talking trash. But This right here man… All you can do is pray for ppl like this.”

The messages used racial slurs and invoked slave imagery. They also accused Baker of trying to “go after the knees” in response to his hit on a leaping George Kittle, which forced the San Francisco tight end to head to the locker room before halftime. No penalty was called on the play

The 49ers’ statement about the racist messages said, “Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”

Advertising

Niners CEO Jed York urged all sports teams to ban fans who use racist language.

“Sadly, these incidents occur far too often. Permitting these individuals to go unchecked allows racism and hate to spread,” York tweeted. “I urge other teams in the world of sport to consider our policy of banning those who seek to tear others down with racial slurs and threats of violence.”

Fangio takes blame

DENVER — Questionable play-calling. Debatable clock management. A rash of rookie mistakes. A barrage of injuries. It all added up to another last-minute loss for the Denver Broncos.

Sure sounds familiar.

The Broncos have surrendered the lead in the final 30 seconds six times in Vic Fangio’s 17 games as their coach and they have lost four of them.

The latest one cut especially deep given all the blunders the Broncos had in their 16-14 loss to Tennessee on Monday night when Stephen Gostkowski of the Titans atoned for four missed kicks by making a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left.

But the biggest beef for Broncos fans was Fangio’s head-scratching decision to hold onto his timeouts after the Titans crossed midfield at the two-minute warning while trailing 14-13.

Advertising

When Titans running back Derrick Henry “got 13 yards down to our 16, I should have called time out there,” Fangio said. “That was the one I missed.”

Instead, seconds ticked away to the amazement and amusement of the Titans.

Fangio, a longtime defensive coordinator, wasn’t thinking like a head coach.

“It was totally my fault there,” Fangio said Tuesday. “I had too much thought into what I was going to call next on defense. I missed it.”

Notes

• San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu, 31.

• Running back Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games.

• Detroit will be without cornerback Justin Coleman, who has a hamstring injury, against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.