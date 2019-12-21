It was already close to a certainty the NFC West title would be decided by what happens on the field next weekend in Seattle when the Seahawks host the 49ers.

But San Francisco’s last-play 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night virtually assured the NFC West will be decided next Sunday.

Before the 49ers’ victory, there was a chance that if San Francisco had lost to the Rams, then a 49ers victory in Seattle could have meant the strength-of-victory tiebreaker could come into play, with each team in that scenario being 12-4 having split the head-to-head games. That appeared as if it could favor the 49ers, but would have been dependent on results over the next two weeks.

But that’s out the window now that the 49ers are 12-3.

San Francisco’s victory over the Rams means either the 49ers beat the Seahawks and finish with a better record than Seattle (which with a loss next week would be no better than 12-4), or the Seahawks beat the 49ers and either finish with a better record or the same record but win the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Nice, clean and simple, with no worries about any other tiebreakers.

Well, that’s barring the possibility of a tie, which can’t be completely discounted given the first game between the Seahawks and 49ers went down to the last play of overtime.

That’s where Seattle’s game Sunday against Arizona comes into play.

The temptation is to say the game is meaningless. Certainly, next week means a heck of a lot more, but the Cardinals’ game does still have some stakes at play.

Here’s one — a Seattle victory over Arizona would assure that if the Seahawks and 49ers tied next week, the division would go to Seattle. But, if Seattle loses to Arizona, a tie next week would give the division title to the 49ers.

Much more relevant is that the Arizona game could have lots of impact on Seattle’s seeding.

By winning Saturday night, the 49ers made their formula easy to figure. If they beat Seattle, then they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs (and that’s because they hold head-to-head tiebreakers on the Packers and Saints). Lose and they are a wild-card team (and likely as the No. 5 seed, though they could also fall to the six with a loss next week).

But as of Saturday night, Seattle could be the No. 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6 seed.

Seattle is assured that if it wins its last two games, it gets no worse than the No. 2 seed, which means a bye the first weekend of the playoffs and a home game in the divisional round.

But a loss to Arizona could open the door to falling to the No. 3 seed even if the Seahawks were to beat the 49ers and win the division if both the Saints and Packers (each currently 11-3, same as Seattle) won their last two games, or if the Packers won their final two games and the Saints split, since New Orleans will win any two-team tiebreakers with Seattle due to holding the head-to-head edge. (Seattle holds the edge in three-team ties with the Saints and Packers because of the conference record and common-games tiebreakers, which is why Seattle entered the weekend holding the No. 1 seed in the NFC).

That’s not insignificant since being the No. 3 seed means having to play the first weekend and going on the road in the second.

The Saints finish with games at Tennessee and Carolina while the Packers finish at Minnesota and at Detroit.

A loss to Arizona would also open the door to finishing 11-5 and potentially being the number-six seed if both the Vikings and Packers were to finish 12-4.

Conversely, a victory against Arizona assures Seattle of no worse than the No. 5 seed.

And that has some meaning, too — you’d much rather play the NFC East champ, either Dallas or Philadelphia, in the wild-card round than have to go to New Orleans, Green Bay or Minnesota to open the playoffs, which Seattle would have to do if it were the sixth seed, and then go to San Francisco for the divisional round. Beating Arizona eliminates that possibility.

So, the Arizona game doesn’t mean nothing.

But it won’t mean much of anything if Seattle doesn’t beat the 49ers, a game that looms as one of the most anticipated in the regular season for the Seahawks in years.