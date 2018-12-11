Hashing out Seahawks' playoff scenarios? Where does Mychal Kendricks fit into the defense? And is Doug Baldwin expected to return next week? Ask Bob Condotta in our weekly Seahawks live chat.

We can now say it with conviction. The Seahawks have overcome a tough start, and what looked like a major rebuild, to push themselves back into playoff contention.

With their 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, Seattle has all but sewn up an NFC wild card slot. Especially when you consider how soft the rest of the schedule looks: the Seahawks play at the 49ers (3-10) on Sunday and host the Cardinals (3-10) two weeks later. The Kansas City game in between those two is a little more challenging. But if the Seahawks take care of business against San Francisco next week, it could punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Have questions about how this could all play out?

Ask Bob Condotta in our live chat by leaving all your questions in the comments section below. Condotta will hop on at 12 p.m. and answer as many questions as he can jam into 60 minutes.

And, go.

