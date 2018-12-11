Hashing out Seahawks' playoff scenarios? Where does Mychal Kendricks fit into the defense? And is Doug Baldwin expected to return next week? Ask Bob Condotta in our weekly Seahawks live chat.
We can now say it with conviction. The Seahawks have overcome a tough start, and what looked like a major rebuild, to push themselves back into playoff contention.
With their 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, Seattle has all but sewn up an NFC wild card slot. Especially when you consider how soft the rest of the schedule looks: the Seahawks play at the 49ers (3-10) on Sunday and host the Cardinals (3-10) two weeks later. The Kansas City game in between those two is a little more challenging. But if the Seahawks take care of business against San Francisco next week, it could punch its ticket to the playoffs.
Have questions about how this could all play out?
Ask Bob Condotta in our live chat by leaving all your questions in the comments section below. Condotta will hop on at 12 p.m. and answer as many questions as he can jam into 60 minutes.
And, go.
Latest Seahawks stories:
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks’ win over the Vikings
- Seahawks show off ‘Green Machine’ defense in near-shutout of Vikings on MNF
- Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks in their 21-7 win over the Vikings
- ‘Middle of the road?’ Seahawks DE Frank Clark has a message for Richard Sherman
- ‘No. 74 is an eligible receiver’: At long last, Seahawks tackle George Fant catches a pass!
- Justin Coleman can thank Jacob Martin for his TD. Martin can thank Bobby Wagner.
- On Russell Wilson’s worst night, the Seahawks’ new-look defense delivered its best game. | Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.