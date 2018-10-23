The bye week is over! Bob Condotta will answer questions about the Seahawks for one hour from 12 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The bye week is over, the Seahawks are back and hoping to re-harness the momentum they found entering the bye week.

After winning three of their last four games, Seattle got the week off, and will play the Lions in Detroit this Sunday. As a bonus, they’ll have linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson back for this weekend’s game.

Our Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta will sign on at 12 p.m. and answer as many questions as he can in 60 minutes. So if you have any questions from Condotta, throw them in the comments below and he’ll get to them if he can.

