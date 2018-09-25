What does the future hold for Earl Thomas? What does the future hold for the Seahawks? Will Josh Rosen at quarterback make a difference for Arizona? Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta answers all your questions in this live chat.

Oh, what the difference a single game can make. The Seahawks managed to avoid what could have been a disastrous 0-3 start by beating the Dallas Cowboys at Centurylink Field on Sunday.

In the process, Seattle showed signs of life. Running back Chris Carson reeled off a 102-yard performance, the dormant pass rush rumbled to life, and Earl Thomas had two interceptions, complete with a bow toward the Dallas sideline as if to say, “See what you missed out on?”

With that in mind, what can we expect from the Seahawks now that they’ve finally gotten a win under their belts?

A contest against a tame-looking Arizona squad awaits, but could Josh “Chosen” Rosen at quarterback make a difference for the Cardinals?

Our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta is here to answer all your questions about the past, present and future state of the Seahawks.

Condotta will answer questions for an hour beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, so leave your questions in the comments section below and he’ll get to as many as he can in 60 minutes.

And, go.

