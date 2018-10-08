The Seahawks narrowly lost to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams in a game that included some controversial time management down the stretch. So, what did Bob Condotta make of that game? What to look for next week in London? Ask him yourself at noon.
The Seahawks didn’t get the result they wanted against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but that team looked markedly different than the one that began the season 0-2.
Still, even though the run game and the offensive line are much improved, the lack of a pass rush is concerning, as is the somewhat questionable defensive secondary.
So, what to make of Seattle’s 2-3 start?
Our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta is here to answer as many questions as you can jam into 60 minutes. Just leave your questions in the comments section below and check back at 12 p.m. to see what Condotta says.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why did the Seahawks take that confusing final timeout against the Rams? Pete Carroll explains WATCH
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC West battle against Rams
- Huskies got the win, but that Dawg won't hunt against Ducks | Matt Calkins
- Three impressions from the Seahawks' 33-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams stole a win, but there was indeed a silver lining in this Seahawks defeat | Larry Stone
And, go!
Latest Seahawks stories
- “We’re just getting warmed up”: Seahawks stick to run and offense regains its identity
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks’ 33-31 defeat, and that final controversial timeout
- Don’t look now, but between Chris Carson and Mike Davis, the Seahawks might have a running game
- In Doug Baldwin’s absence, Seahawks ‘savages’ step up at receiver in offensive surge vs. Rams
- Stock Watch: Bob Condotta grades each Seahawks position group in narrow defeat to Rams
- An untimely bout of food poisoning can’t slow Seahawks’ Frank Clark in loss to Rams
- Rams stole a win, but there was indeed a silver lining in this Seahawks defeat | Stone
- Why did the Seahawks take that confusing final time out against the Rams? Pete Carroll explains.
- Seahawks duel Rams in shootout, but fall short, losing 33-31
- Three impressions from the Seahawks’ 33-31 defeat to the Rams
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.