The Seahawks narrowly lost to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams in a game that included some controversial time management down the stretch. So, what did Bob Condotta make of that game? What to look for next week in London? Ask him yourself at noon.

The Seahawks didn’t get the result they wanted against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but that team looked markedly different than the one that began the season 0-2.

Still, even though the run game and the offensive line are much improved, the lack of a pass rush is concerning, as is the somewhat questionable defensive secondary.

So, what to make of Seattle’s 2-3 start?

Our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta is here to answer as many questions as you can jam into 60 minutes. Just leave your questions in the comments section below and check back at 12 p.m. to see what Condotta says.

And, go!

