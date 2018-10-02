What happens to the Seahawks now that they'll have to move on from Earl Thomas? How do they replace Will Dissly in the pass game? Ask Bob Condotta all your questions and he shall answer.

Halloween came a month early for the Seahawks at the Arizona House of Horrors – a.k.a State Farm Stadium, or whatever the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium is named these days.

Seattle won the game on Sunday — 20-17 over their NFC West opponent Cardinals — but they lost Earl Thomas and Will Dissly for the season in the process, and it felt like deja vu. (Seattle, if you recall, also lost Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor for the season last year when it played — and beat — those pesky Cardinals in Arizona.)

So, with their Earl Thomas drama resolved, what comes next for the Seahawks? How will they replace one of the best free safeties in the NFL both on the field and in the locker room?

And, how will they handle the tight end position going forward now that they’ve lost promising rookie Will Dissly to a patellar tendon injury for the season?

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, our Seahawks beat writer, Bob Condotta, will answer as many Seahawks-related questions as he can get to in 60 minutes.

So get a head start on the rest of the 12s and leave your questions in the comments section of this story, and check back at noon to see what Condotta says!

