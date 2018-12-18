Will Seattle have Rashaad Penny, D.J. Fluker and K.J. Wright back for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs? Have a Seahawks question for Bob Condotta? Ask him yourself at noon.

Yikes.

You wouldn’t expect a team that was demolished by the Seahawks two weeks earlier to somehow find a way to turn the tables and flip the script. But that’s exactly what the San Francisco 49ers did on Sunday in their 26-23 overtime win over their NFC West division rival.

Now, the Seahawks enter Sunday’s tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs hoping to pull an upset of their own. Seattle still mostly controls its own playoff destiny, but the margin for error is diminishing.

