The Seahawks have now won three in a row. Have a question for Bob Condotta? He'll answer here.
At 7-5, with a head-to-head win over Carolina, and a big game looming against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks are poised to steal an NFC West wild card spot.
Seattle won its third consecutive game on Sunday with its thrashing of the 49ers. What lies ahead for the Seahawks?
Beginning at 12 p.m., our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta will answer as many Seahawks questions as he can squeeze into 60 minutes.
Just leave your questions for Bob in the comments below and check back later to see what he said.
Latest Seahawks stories:
- The Final Word: Bob Condotta reviews what went right in the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers
- Five things to know about Seattle’s next foe: The Minnesota Vikings
- Stock Watch: Condotta grades the Seahawks in their win over the 49ers
- In rout of the 49ers, the Seahawks showed they’re more than a ‘middle of the road’ team | Stone
- Richard Sherman had a quiet day in his return to Seattle, but here’s everything he said afterward
- Bobby Wagner had a huge game against the 49ers … even by his standards
Most Read Sports Stories
- After years of trying and a cast of characters in between, the NHL will finally put a team in Seattle | Inside the NHL
- Richard Sherman shared emotional moments with some Seahawks in his return to Seattle -- just not with Russell Wilson
- Sources: Mariners' next move in roster teardown sends shortstop Jean Segura to the Phillies
- It's official: Mariners trade Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz to the Mets in blockbuster seven-player swap
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' demolition of the 49ers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.