The Seahawks have now won three in a row. Have a question for Bob Condotta? He'll answer here.

At 7-5, with a head-to-head win over Carolina, and a big game looming against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks are poised to steal an NFC West wild card spot.

Seattle won its third consecutive game on Sunday with its thrashing of the 49ers. What lies ahead for the Seahawks?

Beginning at 12 p.m., our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta will answer as many Seahawks questions as he can squeeze into 60 minutes.

Just leave your questions for Bob in the comments below and check back later to see what he said.

Latest Seahawks stories: