The Seahawks are 6-5 after a win over Carolina that did much to boost Seattle's playoff hopes. Bob Condotta answers all your Seahawks questions as the team preps to face the 49ers on Sunday.
The Seahawks are back to their winning ways! After knocking off Green Bay and Carolina in consecutive weekends, Seattle is suddenly looking like a solid candidate for that NFC Wild Card spot.
Tyler Lockett is having a banner year and Russell Wilson has now won more regular season games than any quarterback in Seahawks history.
But, it’s not all peaches and cream. The defense gave up more than 250 yards to Carolina’s star utility player Christian McCaffrey, and the Seahawks forced five turnovers and recovered none.
Have questions? Leave them in the comments section below and Bob Condotta will answer as many as he can beginning at 12 p.m on Tuesday.
