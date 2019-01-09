Which free agents are the Seahawks expected to re-sign this offseason? Have a Seahawks question? Ask Bob Condotta at noon.
The last game has been played, the locker room has been cleaned out, and the closing flourishes put on a season that saw the Seahawks outperform expectations and return to the playoff.
The Seahawks finished 10-6 despite entering the season with a new cast of characters and a host of question marks at many positions.
What should we expect from them this offseason and in the draft? Fire off your questions in the comments below, and our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta will answer as many as he can in 60 minutes beginning at 12 p.m.
