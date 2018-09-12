Leave your questions in the comments section for our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta and he'll answer as many as he can at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
As we enter Week 2 of the NFL season, the Seahawks are 0-1 heading into their Monday Night Football tilt against the Chicago Bears.
They’ll likely be without receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker K.J. Wright, and they’re going to need someone — Tyler Lockett? Brandon Marshall — to step up at receiver to fill Baldwin’s ample shoes.
What should you expect?
Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta will be on for a live chat at 12 p.m. today to answer your questions.
Just leave your questions in the comments below, and Condotta will get to as many as he can in an hour.
The latest on the Seahawks:
- Meet Austin Calitro, the Seahawks’ unheralded Villanova LB who now sharing time with Shaquem Griffin at WLB
- 10 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s Tuesday news conference: Chris Carson has taken the lead at RB, Shaquem Griffin will have competition
- For Doug Baldwin to play agains the Bears would be a ‘pretty big accomplishment’ but Seahawks WR may not be out long
- Seattle Times Week 2 Power Rankings: Why the Browns outrank the Seahawks
- Seahawks Play of the Week: Dissecting the play that ‘should have won the game’ in Denver
- Five things to know about the Seahawks’ next opponent: the Chicago Bears
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.