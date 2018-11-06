The Seahawks came close to tying the game late Sunday against the Chargers, but couldn't quite get it together. What ails them? And what awaits Seattle in the weeks to come?

The Seahawks and their fans got a dose of reality on Sunday afternoon, when the Los Angeles Chargers bounced out of Centurylink Field with a big win.

Seattle entered the game having won four of their last five. Now, they’ve dropped to 4-4 and have a tough slate of games against good teams coming up.

How can Seattle right the ship? Is this team still ahead of schedule as we thought?

Our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta answered your questions for an hour beginning at noon on Tuesday.

Here’s an unedited transcript of Condotta’s chat:

user15329633027557:I heard a stat the other day that the last 6 times they have thrown the ball 30 or more times they have lost do you think it would be bad for cap space to sign Russell to a huge deal.

Condotta: @user15329633027557 I think they would be foolish not to re-sign Russell Wilson.

bipartisan: What is the deal with Penny? He was even replaced on kick returns when replaced by Lockett. Can he play or what is his issue regarding barely seeing the field?

First round running backs are expected to start and definitely contribute. He was the second back taken after Barkley. After him was Michel starting in New England, Chubb starting and playing well in Cleveland, Ronald jones behind barber in Tampa, kerryon johnson starting in Detroit, guice injured, freeman has starts in Denver Hines seeing lots of time in Indianapolis

Prosise has shown elite third down ability in the past when healthy where is he? They will need third down help in upcoming games.

Condotta: He’s taking more time to develop than they hoped, no doubt about it. That’s clear. Not sure there’s any real hidden something going on other than he just hasn’t produced quite the way they hoped so far. Carroll gave a really specific reason for the KO return switch yesterday — that he’s not running and getting the ball on the run the way Lockett is. With Carson’s injury issues it wouldn’t surprise me if Prosise is active this week against the Rams. McKissic may come back next week so they may want to get Prosise back out there this week and see what he can do cause there may be a decision they have to make there on which tailbacks to keep.

user1001106: Bob- Do you notice when the Chargers wear white helmets, their heads look enormous?

Condotta: I’ll have to ask Ryan Divish about this. He’s pretty much the head size expert at our place.

user1001106: How do you suppose the Seagulls know when the game is over? I saw one fly through the stadium several times during the game. Does it check the clock and report back to the other Seagulls? Smart birds.

Condotta: It’s gonna be this kind of week, huh? I’ll have to look into that one. I guess my best very non-educated guess is they just keep checking back and once they find a safe place to land, they land, and the rest follow.

user15048145732352:Thoughts on Bruce Irvin. How strong of a possibility is it that he rejoins? Do you think he could make an immediate impact?

Condotta: I think there’s definite interest. But Seattle also won’t be his only option. He’s not gonna cost much since he’ll get his salary for the rest of this year from the Raiders. So it’ll be about fit and playing time, probably, for where he decides. Atlanta might also want him and he’s from there and knows Dan Quinn and some of those coaches well, also. Rumors are Carolina might make a strong push from him and he’s also familiar with that general area and the Panthers are hot right now. I think he could definitely help. The question would be if Seattle just adds another DL or cuts one of the young guys to make room — or I guess, probably Branden Jackson and hope that he’d go unclaimed and then back on the PS. But they for sure need pass rush help.

user15048145732352: Thanks Bob. I was hoping Ken Norton being on staff would help. You make some excellent points!

Condotta: I think it will. All I’m saying is that he’ll have options. I think it’s easy to think he’d just want to come back no questions asked. But being a free agent and having multiple offers and at this stage of a career and a season, he may want to look around some, too. Atlanta’s DC is Marquand Maneul, who was an assistant with the Seahawks when Irvin was here. So he has some ties to a few places. But I would imagine Seattle would have strong pull, no question.

Not dead yet: Want to understand why and when different defensive schemes are chosen. Game against Chargers you mentioned Hawk were going with 7 DL and 2 DT. Why and do you think it was the correct choice?

Condotta: Well, since they lost everything can be questioned. They also went with just 7 DLs the previous week against Detroit when Green and Jones were inactive. This week Jones and Ford were inactive and Green was active. I think they just wanted as many edge rushers as they could get and figured their LBs could take care of the running game more, especially with Wright back. They also configured things to have one more LB active than had been, going with Ellerbee. I think that was largely for special teams reasons and knowing they might have to use different guys in some different special teams roles due to some of the injuries they’ve had. DL don’t play much on special teams other than FG/PAT block and what they think they need to fill out special teams is always a big part of how they configure the back end of the active roster on gameday.

DawgDays: Why am I actually enjoying this season more than the last two years?

Condotta: That’s an interesting thought. Maybe just the newness of the players and the intrigue?

BelfastHawk: I know Frank Clark has been great but is Reed Seattle’s best DL?

Condotta: They do such different things that it’s sort of hard to compare. But I’d agree that Reed has been playing really well and probably isn’t getting as much attention as he could — not that I think he cares much about that. Clark is a really good quote so the media tends to gravitate to him after games.

DawgDays: Coach Carroll has said that Bobby Wagner is one of their best pass rushers. The Hawks under Carroll have never been big on blitzing, but, given the need to put pressure on the good QBs the Hawks are about to see, will there be more blitzes in your opinion?

Condotta: The problem is always the big plays that can be given up — Carroll really hates giving up big plays. I think Carroll thought the risk against Rivers was greater than the reward was going to be to do it a whole lot. On the first play of the third quarter Wagner did blitz and almost got to Rivers. But Rivers got the ball off just in time and hit Allen for a 16 yard gain — that’s the play that got a lot of attention for the move Allen put on Justin Coleman to get open. I just think Carroll thought they weren’t going to fool Rivers and get to him a whole lot and they were going to be better off playing to their coverage more. Also, McDougald’s injury probably made them even more cautious as that was the first time they really had to go significantly with the safety duo of Thompson and Hill.

DawgDays: It sort of works both ways. They seemed to play a very wide range of coverage patterns. They certainly hoped to fool him. Though, that may have been more to cover for McDougald being out.

Condotta: My point is on the pressures, specifically. Sure, they tried. My point is I don’t think Carroll wanted to try things that the result if it doesn’t work is an 80-yard TD.

DawgDays: I was surprised that Hunt went in for Fluker. That certainly shows that he’s moving up the chart over Pocic, or is it a position thing with Pocic backing up LG? FWIW, I thought Hunt played fairly well.

Condotta: I think it was just a roster construction thing for this game that they went with seven OLs and had Hunt as the backup inside, which I think is in part because of his more recent experience playing center — I know Pocic can play center and did for a few snaps last year. But Hunt is clearly the backup center, and I think in general they’ll side with making sure they are covered at that spot. Hunt has been active for all but one game this year. But I’d imagine they’ll re-evaluate that this week with Fluker obviously battling an injury.

Barry Lyndon: It was mentioned during the Seahawks game telecast that Schottenheimer’s play calling is becoming very predictable. Your thoughts?

Condotta: Did they say specifically how? The one thing that we never know judging from afar is that Wilson always has the ability to change out of plays — almost every play has a run-pass option and something he can check to at the line. Sure, the whole thing is a Schottenheimer creation. But any one play could be something where a pass was the first call but Wilson checked to a run, that sort of thing. Seattle has made it clear they want to establish the run and try to win that way this season and that can look predictable at times, I guess — only so many ways to hand the ball off to a guy. But it seemed like people liked the playcalling the previous five games. I think the Chargers’ defense had a lot to do with it, too. That’s a pretty good secondary — not sure the WRs were having as much success getting open as the previous week.

Barry Lyndon: Very few play action passes, very few screen plays. That sort of thing.

Condotta: hey threw 11 of 37 passes to running backs so it’s not as if they didn’t do that at all — -I understand some of those were checkdowns. The play action thing I’ll have to study more and get some numbers on. I’ll check on that. But not everything works equally well against all teams — the Chargers are probably the second or third best defense Seattle has played this season.

DawgDays: During the TV coverage, there was a shot of Carrol down on one knee talking with Wagner and Wright. He was clearly talking strategy. Is he taking a more active role in the defense this year? Beyond, of course, that the team runs his defense and his strategy. It just seemed unusual to have him taking such and active tactical role.

Condotta: I’ll have to go back and find that — I’ve been rewatching looking largely at specific plays so far. I wrote a story for our preview section actually quoting both of those guys saying exactly that — that Carroll was being a little more hands-on this year, which they felt was due to all the new players on defense. There’s just more teaching that has to be done when you have a lot of new guys.

Belfasthawk: What kind of season is Shaquill Griffin having?

Condotta: I think in general pretty good. He obviously got beat for a long run Sunday — I asked Carroll about that play yesterday and printed his answer here: https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/the-final-word-bob-condotta-reviews-what-went-wrong-in-the-seahawks-defeat-to-the-chargers/ But I think overall they are happy with him.

DawgDays: The defense seemed to adjust well and obviously the Chargers didn’t have a score on offense in the second half. How much of that was due to Hawks adjustments vs. the Chargers shortening the playbook to protect a two score lead?

Condotta: A little of both, I think, as well as circumstance. The Chargers had bad field position most of the second half — their first three drives started at the 16, 15 and 5. So I think they were playing it somewhat cautious, especially as the game got later, to not do anything to give Seattle an easy score or really short field. The Chargers also did move it some on their second drive of the second half, the one that ended in the missed field goal. And they did have the drive early in the fourth quarter that took four minutes off the clock. Also, the Chargers really argued that there should have been PI on the third down on the first drive of the third quarter, and if you look at the replay they are probably right. But I think Seattle’s run fits were better in the second half — to me it looked like Wagner was a little more patient playing the run in the second half and making sure he was there to fill the gap — Wagner had 10 tackles in the second half.

user15329633027557:Is Pete Carroll always so upbeat after losing at what point will he start holding players accountable.

Condotta: I didn’t think he was upbeat at all Sunday. I actually thought it was as down as I’ve seen him in a long time because he obviously understood as well as anybody what a lost opportunity it was. And sure he holds players accountable — they cut guys every week based on how things go. He said Wilson needed to get rid of the ball more quickly, said Griffin/Thompson screwed up on the big pass play, talked of why they changed kickoff returners etc. Is there some other kind of accountability you are looking for? They aren’t going to bench Russell Wilson, if that’s what you are looking for. And you only do so much about your overall roster in season anyway.

user15329633027557:I never said bench Wilson I just question there game plan and sense of urgency until its to late. They don’t cut people because the gave Walsh all of last season when he cost us games.

Condotta: They do cut people during the season. They do it all the time for a variety of reasons. And you said “players” being held accountable so I thought that’s what you were referring to is players. As for the lack or urgency, they were in the no huddle on the series that began with 7:51 left down 19-10. there was more than enough time at that time to get nine points. From there they were almost exclusively in it. I don’t think lack or urgency was the issue.

user15329633027557:it seems like he is always saying Russell needs to throw the ball a way which he never does. Do you think Russell is uncoachable cause he obviously doesn’t get it.

Condotta: He is far from uncoachable. He just had a perfect passer rating the week before.

user15329633027557: I heard a stat the other day that the last 6 times they have thrown the ball 30 or more times they have lost do you think it would be bad for cap space to sign Russell to a huge deal.

Condotta: I think they would be foolish not to re-sign Russell Wilson.

Latest Seahawks stories: