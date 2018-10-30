Seattle Times Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta answers all your questions about the Seahawks.
The Seahawks’ win over the Detroit Lions has the fanbase buzzing and has captured the attention of the national media.
So, what can we expect from Seattle going forward? Is the rebuild truly complete? Will the Seahawks make any moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline?
Get your questions in early and Bob Condotta will hop on at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and answer as many as he can in 60 minutes.
And, go!
Latest Seahawks stories:
- Seahawks Play of the Week: Lions game was won on the strength of victorious one-on-one battles like this one
- Five things to know about the Seahawks’ next opponent: The Los Angeles Chargers
- The legend of Michael Dickson continues to grow in the aftermath of the fake punt | Calkins
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks’ big win over the Lions
- Four day-after Seahawks thoughts on playoff positioning, snap counts and more
- Ed Dickson impresses in his Seahawks debut
- How to celebrate a TD? Against Detroit, the Seahawks WRs staged a brawl. Here’s why.
- David Moore keeps making big plays and moving up the Seahawks’ depth chart
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks punter Michael Dickson earns a new nickname with unscripted run on fake punt
- The legend of Seahawks' Michael Dickson grows with fake punt and its aftermath | Matt Calkins
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Lions
- Rebuild? After a convincing win over Lions, these Seahawks are looking rebuilt | Matt Calkins
- Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 9: WSU Cougars unquestionably top a conference in chaos
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.