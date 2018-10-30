Seattle Times Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta answers all your questions about the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ win over the Detroit Lions has the fanbase buzzing and has captured the attention of the national media.

So, what can we expect from Seattle going forward? Is the rebuild truly complete? Will the Seahawks make any moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline?

Get your questions in early and Bob Condotta will hop on at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and answer as many as he can in 60 minutes.

And, go!

