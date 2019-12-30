It proved to be a season when what the Seahawks really did need was 12, the number that so defines them. In this case, 12 wins, which would have given them the division and a home game to start the playoffs.

Instead, finishing 11-5 means going on the road to start the postseason Sunday at Philadelphia, and probably having to stay on the road for as long as the playoffs last.

But we’ll stick with 12 here — as in, 12 numbers that defined the game against the 49ers, as well as a chaotic and highly entertaining season and what happens next.

4 — Only four teams have won more games in Seahawks history — the 13 of the 2005 and 2013 teams, which each advanced to the Super Bowl, and the 12 of the 2014 (also advanced to the Super Bowl) and 1984 (lost in divisional round) teams.

79 and 269 — Seattle’s yards in the first half and second half against the 49ers. Seattle, in fact, had just 30 yards in the first 24:16 of the game before exploding for 318 in the final 34:16. What changed? “We did shift the gears on the tempo just in general,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We just functioned better. Everything was just a little bit cleaner, a little bit sharper.”

8.3 — The 49ers’ average yards per play, by far the most against Seattle this season. The next highest average was the 7.2 of Atlanta in a game Seattle won on Oct. 27.

23 — Snaps for Marshawn Lynch out of a possible 75. He got the ball on 12 of those, rushing for 34 yards, and had another pass that was supposed to go his way. “He played hard and tough and he came out OK,” Carroll said.

50 — Snaps for Travis Homer, who led the Seahawks with 62 yards rushing in a sterling first start and seems likely to again start the playoff game Sunday. “He played great tonight,” Carroll said. “He was so aggressive, what a tough kid he is.”

9 — Snaps Seattle played of nickel (five defensive backs) or dime (six) defense out of 50 (the Seahawks were in straight nickel for four plays and in a dime for five plays). We will see if that changes now that Mychal Kendricks is hurt. Kendricks played 27 snaps before being injured midway through the third quarter. Rookie Cody Barton played 14 of a possible 15 snaps the rest of the way.

7 — Seattle’s plus point differential for the season, almost one point for each win, which probably borders on the historic. That ranked 14th among all NFL teams and ninth in the NFC.

5,991 — Seattle’s yards gained for the season, third most in team history behind only the 2014 and 2015 teams.

6,106 — Seattle’s yards allowed, which ranked as the second-most in team history behind only the 6,391 of the 2000 team, which finished 6-10 in Mike Holmgren’s second year as coach.

6.0 — Seattle’s yards per plays allowed this season, fourth-worst in the NFL, better than only Jacksonville, the Bengals and Houston, and the second-worst in team history (also behind the 2000 team that allowed 6.3 per play). Consider that the 2013 Super Bowl team allowed just 4.4 yards per play.

22 — Rushing touchdowns allowed by Seattle this season (including three by the 49ers). That’s the second-most in team history behind only the 23 of the 1979 team ad was the third-most in the NFL behind the 31 of Carolina and the 23 of the Jaguars.

1 — Number five seeds that have advanced to the Super Bowl since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990. That one team was the 2007 New York Giants, who went 10-6 in the regular season (with a point differential of just plus-22) before winning at Tampa Bay, Dallas and Green Bay to make the Super Bowl, where they the pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the game’s history beating an undefeated New England team 17-14. So yes, you can say there’s a chance.