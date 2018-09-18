What went wrong in the Seahawks' defeat to Chicago? Will Mychal Kendricks play another game for Seattle? What does the rest of the season hold? Ask Bob Condotta all your questions in this live chat on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The Seahawks’ season is off to a rough start after Monday night’s 24-17 defeat to the Chicago Bears. The offense looks broken, the defense played well, but is suffering from attrition, but hey, at least Sebastian Janikowski thumped a 56-yard field goal and we learned that Michael Dickson has this wicked drop-kicking skill.

Our Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta is back from Chicago, and he’ll answer as many of your questions as he can in 60 minutes if you leave him questions in the comments below.

Ready, set, go.

