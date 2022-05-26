If the Seattle Sounders’ Cristian Roldan had to lose a Sports Star of the Year award, at least it was to someone who’d helped him triumph.

Roldan, a rookie fantasy football GM, traded for Tyler Lockett around NFL Week 3 in his U.S. men’s national soccer team league. He said he won the regular-season fantasy title and fell in the final game of the playoffs.

“Tyler came through at the right moments,” Roldan said, adding that he’d thank Lockett if he ran into him Thursday night at The Westin Seattle.

“He contributed quite a bit, so I’m happy.”

Both were nominated in the men’s category at the 87th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards, which celebrates achievements in Washington sports. Lockett took home the hardware after topping 1,000 receiving yards for a third straight season, joining Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only Seahawks players to do so.

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, Gonzaga senior forward Corey Kispert, University of Washington senior midfielder Dylan Teves and the national-championship winning UW rowing team were the other nominees.

Lockett noted he’d lost the award before.

“Sometimes, we’re in this generation where we want everything right now. We want to be successful right now,” Lockett said. “We forget about the grind.

Advertising

“The biggest thing I started to realize is I’m able to appreciate everything even more because of God’s timing.”

UW’s two-time, first-team softball All-American and 2021 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Gabbie Plain won the Sports Star of the Year award in women’s sports.

Plain thanked UW coach Heather Tarr “for taking a chance on an Aussie that nobody knew.”

Seattle Pacific soccer forward Sophia Chilczuk, OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, Olympic canoeist Nevin Harrison, Paralympic volleyball gold medalist Katie Holloway, Storm shooting guard Jewell Loyd and UW volleyball setter Ella May Powell were also nominated.

Nominees are selected by the Sports Star Committee, which is made up of local historians and members of the media and sports industries. A vote is then opened to the public.

The Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season was the Sports Story of the Year. The Kraken were doubly represented in the category as the opening of Climate Pledge Arena also made the list.

Advertising

“There’s so much we’re proud of, despite (it being) one of the most difficult years in my career,” CEO Tod Leiweke said, referencing the pandemic.

“It was about time we built this beautiful arena … and now we get to dream of more.”

Storm CEO and team president Alisha Valavanis received the award for leader of the year. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara joined the proceedings remotely and accepted the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award, named for the late Seahawks owner and Sounders co-owner.

“Paul Allen meant the world to me. We won a Super Bowl together,” Wilson said.

“I’m always forever grateful for Seattle.”

OL Reign players Sofia Huerta and Rose Lavelle introduced Maealie Glanzer, the Wayne Gittinger Inspirational Youth award winner. Glanzer, who was born in Uganda, learned to skate at Bellingham Sportsplex. She saw hockey players there in their element and wanted to give it a try.

Glanzer hopes to play in the Olympics and later become a scout. She was the state’s first recipient of a Black Girl Hockey Club scholarship.

Advertising

“That was the building block for me,” Glanzer said. “It’s a great organization and the people are just amazing.”

Glanzer plays for SnoKing Girls Select and Whatcom County co-ed 14-and-under teams. She’d just gotten back from hockey practice when she heard she’d be honored by the Seattle Sports Commission. She had to confirm herself to make sure it was true.

“It’s crazy how many people are here,” she said. “It’s just great to be here.”