Offensive lineman Chance Warmack, who signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in March, is opting out of the 2020 season, his agent, Ron Slavin, confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Players have seven days from the date that an agreement between the league and the Players Association establishing COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 season is officially signed (which was expected to happen Monday) to decide to opt out.

Players who are deemed high-risk will receive a $350,000 stipend for the season. Players without risk will get $150,000.

Warmack is not considered high-risk but is opting out, in part, because he has had several people close to him contract COVID-19, including having had one someone close to him die.

Slavin said Warmack hopes to continue his career in 2021. Contracts for players who opt out will toll — meaning they will play the 2021 season on the terms of their 2020 contracts — so Warmack will remain a member of the Seahawks.

Warmack signed a one-year deal in March for a salary of $910,000 that was not guaranteed.

Warmack is the first Seahawk to decide to opt out, though several other players have done so around the league.

Warmack was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 draft by Tennessee, and started his first three years in the NFL at guard for the Titans.

But he suffered hand and knee injuries that slowed his career and he had made only five starts since 2016 while with the Titans and Eagles, sitting out last year to get healthy.

The Seahawks signed him after Warmack conducted a workout.

He was expected to compete for a depth spot at guard for the Seahawks, as Seattle has Mike Iupati likely set to start again at left guard with rookie Damien Lewis expected to get a shot to start at right guard.