RENTON — It’s not just a lot of faces of teammates that have changed since the last time Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin were Seahawks — only five players remain from 2015 — but so has the offense.

Not that Brian Schottenheimer has made a wholesale change from the offense that Darrell Bevell orchestrated when Lynch and Turbin were in their first tenures as Seahawks. Schottenheimer has often said about 70% of the playbook remained.

But there’s been just enough of a change that Lynch and Turbin will have to spend a decent amount of time this week getting back up to speed.

Turbin actually has an edge in that department on Lynch since Schottenheimer was the quarterbacks coach for the Colts during two of the years Turbin was in Indy.

“The language for sure,’’ Schottenheimer said of the biggest challenge facing the two this week. “Just the language. Obviously, for them, they’ve both heard some of the language both with Marshawn being here before. A lot of it is still the same. Turbo was with us in Indy, so some of it’s the same in that regard. It’s really just them learning some of the new concepts and nuances maybe that they don’t know. Russ (quarterback Russell Wilson) will be a big part of that, trying to help them even on the field just kind of reminding them.’’

Said Turbin: “The hardest thing is just picking up on our assignments and what we’re supposed to do. Luckily with that, both Marshawn and I have some familiarity with the offense. So, we’re able to get some things fairly quickly. You get into some of those two-minute situations where Russell is throwing signals out there and he’s saying some code words that we might be unfamiliar with. That’s probably the biggest challenge especially when things are going real fast.’’

There’s also the issue that neither has taken a live snap in a game of any sort in more than a year.

Turbin admitted he’s curious to experience being hit again.

“I have been training and I believe Marshawn has as well,’’ he said. “Obviously, the game is much different. You throw the pads on and the helmet and the intensity of the game is obviously higher. That’s really hard to mimic when you’re training. Guys talk about it all the time when they come back for training camp. It’s like ‘man, I thought I was in shape until I got here to training camp.’ We’ll see how it goes.’’

As might be expected, one person optimistic it will all work out is Wilson, who said he was “super excited’’ to have Lynch back.

“They look ready,’’ Wilson said. “They look ready to go the whole game. I know Turbin has been training every single day. I’ve talked to him pretty much every week. He’s been training every single day for this moment. Sure enough, it came in Week 17. I think with Marshawn, he’s got it. He just knows how to do it. He’s been doing it for years. Like I said, it was so easy, the flow of just the handoffs and the terminology and all the talk and the communication and the communication in the backfield and all the things that we talk about is real. It just flows right off the tongue. We both understand, me and Marshawn and me and Turbin, in what to do and how to do it.”

SIX SEAHAWKS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN LIMITED OR OUT OF PRACTICE THURSDAY

Three days before facing one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Seattle offensive line is a little beat up.

Six of the 10 offensive linemen on the team’s roster were either out of practice or limited Thursday.

The two who were out were left tackle Duane Brown — who had knee surgery earlier this week and is out two to three weeks or so — and starting left guard Mike Iupati, who suffered a stinger Sunday against Arizona. Iupati returned to play the second half against Arizona and he may be being held out for precautionary reasons but it’s obviously something to watch.

Four other OLs were limited — center Joey Hunt (fibula), right tackle Germain Ifedi (knee), reserve Ethan Pocic (core) and tackle Jamarco Jones (shoulder) — meaning right guard D.J. Fluker was the only starting offensive linemen not on the injury report.

Tackle George Fant was also listed as a full participant with a knee injury.

Most eye opening of those may be the listing of Jones, who was not on the report earlier this week, indicating it’s a new injury that may have occurred in practice.

Jones started against Arizona at left tackle in place of Brown, but Carroll has not said who will start against the 49ers.

Two others sat out practice Thursday: receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle).

Diggs has been considered a longshot to play after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Panthers. That likely means another start at free safety for Lano Hill.

And with Turner still out with a concussion he may start to be considered a longshot to play, too.

That could mean rookie John Ursua would be active on game day to give Seattle a fifth receiver.