The first Seahawks depth chart of the season included three notable newcomers as starters: rookie DK Metcalf at receiver and Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney at defensive end.

The depth chart is produced by the team’s public relations staff and shouldn’t necessarily be regarded as written in stone.

But the depth chart does serve as a guide for the team’s current thinking on who it hopes will start where on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, any depth chart is also barring injury, and Metcalf in particular remains somewhat in question as he is just 14 days removed from minor knee surgery. The Seahawks will have to produce participation reports for practice beginning Wednesday and then on Friday an official injury report of who it expects will be able to play.

The depth chart, for instance, also shows Mike Iupati as the starter at left guard even though appears pretty questionable to play due to a calf injury, and also lists David Moore as a second-team receiver even though coach Pete Carroll has already declared him out due to a broken humerus bone.

Metcalf played only in the first half of the preseason opener against Denver before he had the surgery. But he practiced Monday and Carroll again indicated optimism about his quick recovery.

Clowney was acquired Saturday and practiced Monday and both Clowney and Carroll said they expected he will play against the Bengals. Carroll also said Ansah is on track to play after also practicing Monday.

A couple other things that stand out about the depth chart:

As expected, but worth noting that it’s official, is Al Woods named as the starter at defensive tackle with Jarran Reed suspended for the next six games.

Seattle could have an interesting situation at guard this week if neither Iupati not Hunt (sprained ankle) plays, with no other players listed as guards who are healthy besides Pocic and D.J. Fluker. If neither Iupati nor Hunt can play come Sunday, Seattle will either be crossing its fingers or possibly making another roster move, or getting their tackles ready to play guard just in case. Germain Ifedi can obviously play guard, having started at that spot his rookie season.

It’s not listed below, but the backup holder would be Russell Wilson and the backup snapper Will Dissly.

Here’s the depth chart, with starter listed first followed by backups:

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: DK Metcalf, David Moore, Gary Jennings.

Left tackle: Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones.

Left guard: Mike Iupati, Ethan Pocic.

Center: Justin Britt, Joey Hunt, Ethan Pocic.

Right guard: D.J. Fluker, Ethan Pocic.

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi, George Fant.

Tight end: Will Dissly, Nick Vannett.

Wide receiver: Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Malik Turner, John Ursua.

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith.

Fullback: Nick Bellore.

Running back: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise, Travis Homer.

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Jadeveon Clowney, L.J. Collier.

Defensive tackle: Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson.

Nose tackle: Poona Ford, Bryan Mone.

LEO/rush end: Ziggy Ansah, Rasheem Green, Branden Jackson.

Strongside linebacker: Mychal Kendricks, Shaquem Griffin.

Middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Cody Barton.

Weakside linebacker: K.J. Wright, Ben Burr-Kirven.

Left cornerback: Shaquill Griffin, Akeem King.

Right cornerback: Tre Flowers, Neiko Thorpe, Parry Nickerson.

Strong safety: Bradley McDougald, Lano Hill.

Free safety: Tedric Thompson, Marquise Blair, Ugo Amadi.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jason Myers.

Punter: Michael Dickson.

Holder: Dickson.

Snapper: Tyler Ott.

Punt returner: Tyler Lockett, Ugo Amadi, John Ursua.

Kickoff returner: Lockett, Penny, Amadi.

Jaguars claim Calitro

Linebacker Austin Calitro, who somewhat surprisingly was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

Calitro was Seattle’s leading tackler in the preseason with 25 but lost out as a backup at the two inside linebacking spots to drafted rookies Ben Burr-Kirvin and Cody Barton. Burr-Kirven played particularly well in the final preseason game against the Raiders which helped clinch the decision, as did the fact that Shaquem Griffin’s knee injury is not serious and he was able to return to practice Monday.

The Seahawks had tried to trade Calitro, one reason for keeping him on the roster initially, but waived him when a deal couldn’t be struck.

Wilson, Wagner, Thorpe named captains

Wilson was named the offensive captain in a vote by players while Wagner was voted defensive captain and Thorpe special teams captain.

All three were also captains last season (Thorpe sharing honors with Sebastian Janikowski).

Wilson has been offensive captain every year since 2013 and Wagner has at least been a co-captain the last three years and four of the last five.