Seahawks assistant wide receivers coach Brad Idzik is leaving to become receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, general manager John Schneider said Thursday during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM.

In Tampa, Idzik will join Dave Canales, who was the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was with the Seahawks since 2010. He was hired to be the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

Schneider revealing that Idzik is leaving would appear to confirm he may be the only other assistant who will join Canales.

Canales and Idzik are the only departures the Seahawks had on their coaching staff this offseason. Idzik had been with the Seahawks since 2019 in several different roles, also serving as assistant receivers coach in 2019 and quality control-offense/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 and 2021 before returning to an assistant receivers role last season.

basketball

• Irena Korolenko had 12 points and 14 rebounds in the Seattle U (4-19, 4-9 WAC) women’s 56-47 loss at New Mexico State (13-13, 8-6).

• Ashley Alter scored 26 points to lead the Seattle Pacific (13-10, 8-7 GNAC) women to a 59-48 win at Simon Fraser (9-11, 7-8).

Advertising

• Aaliyah Alexander scored 13 points, but the Eastern Washington women (14-10, 7-7 Big Sky) lost 61-55 at Northern Arizona (16-12, 10-5).

•Steele Venters scored 16 points as the Eastern Washington men (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games by winning 72-55 vs. visiting Northern Arizona (7-21, 3-12).

Baseball

• Washington State senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon was named to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award watch list. The BBNCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.