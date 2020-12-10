NEW YORK JETS (0-12) at SEATTLE (8-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 15

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 4-8; Seahawks 6-6

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 11-8

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Jets 27-17, Oct. 2, 2016 at Jets

LAST WEEK – Jets lost to Raiders 31-28; Seahawks lost to Giants 17-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 32; Seahawks No. 6

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (19), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (11), PASS (31).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (8).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (5), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jets are trying to avoid being the first team since the 2017 Browns to start the season 0-13. Only eight teams since the merger have started 0-13. … The Jets have scored on their opening drive in six straight games. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest streak in franchise history. … QB Sam Darnold had his best game of the season in last week’s loss to Las Vegas. Darnold was 14 of 23 passing for 186 yards, two touchdown passes and one TD run. His 97.4 passer rating was a season high. … In 19 career games against Seattle, Jets RB Frank Gore has rushed for 1,467 yards, averaged 5.08 yards per game and scored five rushing touchdowns. … RB Ty Johnson rushed for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown last week filling in for Gore, who was in concussion protocol. … WR Jamison Crowder had his second-career two touchdown game last week against the Raiders. … DT Quinnen Williams has six sacks, tied for fourth most among interior defensive linemen in the NFL. … After winning their previous 60 games when leading by four or more points at halftime, the Seahawks have lost twice now since October when in the same situation. The first was their overtime defeat at Arizona, the second against the Giants when the Seahawks led 5-0 at halftime. … QB Russell Wilson had a 78.0 passer rating in the loss to the Giants, his second lowest of the season. Over the past seven games, Wilson has a 93.5 passer rating, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had a 129.8 passer rating, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions over the first five games of the season. … RB Chris Carson had 13 carries for 65 yards last week, but Seattle had just 15 total run plays against the Giants. … Despite having just five catches for 80 yards against the Giants, DK Metcalf still leads the NFL in yards receiving with 1,119. … The Seahawks could get a boost on the offensive line if RT Brandon Shell can return from an ankle injury that caused him to miss two games. Shell played his first four seasons with the Jets. … The Seahawks had just two sacks in the loss to the Giants as DE Carlos Dunlap was limited to only 23 snaps while dealing with a foot injury. … SS Jamal Adams faces his former team for the first time. Adams was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2017 and an All-Pro selection last year who forced a trade out of New York. … Adams leads Seattle with 7 ½ sacks and with one more sack will move past Adrian Wilson for most by a defensive back in a single season. Wilson had eight sacks in 2005. … FS Quandre Diggs has interceptions in his past two games and has already set a career high with four interceptions this season. … K Jason Myers, a former Jet, has made 27 consecutive field goal attempts, three off the franchise record. … Fantasy tip: Only the Seahawks have a worse passing defense than the Jets. After a week when its offense was stuck in neutral, expect big games from Wilson, Metcalf and WR Tyler Lockett.

