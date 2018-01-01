Clearing out the notebook as the Seahawks cleaned out their lockers on Monday.

Here are notes on Russell Wilson’s immediate future, Ethan Pocic’s injury situation and a few other items as the Seahawks unhappily cleaned out their lockers on Monday, a day after an ignominious end to the season.

— Wilson, who was one of three quarterbacks named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, said he plans to play in the Jan. 28 game in Orlando, Fla. “I will probably take a week where I just relax a little bit and rest my body for a second — run a little bit but not really do too much,’’ Wilson said. “And then starting next week start really getting ready for the Pro Bowl and get my body and my mind right for that and then from there get ready for this next season coming up.’’ Wilson threw three touchdown passes to win a share of MVP honors along with Michael Bennett in the 2016 game.

— Rookie offensive lineman Ethan Pocic left Sunday’s game with a knee injury suffered early in the second quarter and was replaced by Jordan Roos. Pocic said Monday the injury is not overly serious, seeming to hint that it was sprain. “Got rolled up on and couldn’t make it back, so no surgery is needed,’’ Pocic said. “I’m going to stay here and get it healthy and that’s the most important thing. And after I do that then it’s really go time to start working out and everything.’’ Pocic said the injury would not impact his availability for the 2018 season.

— Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who can be an unrestricted free agent, said he is open to returning to the Seahawks and said the team has had some has had some initial talks to him about it. “I haven’t threw out a (salary) number or anything,’’ Richardson said. “But they said they wanted me back, so that’s a plus in my book.’’ Richardson said he is open to signing with Seattle prior to free agency depending on the offer. “We’ll see,’’ he said. “I’ll let all that handle itself.’’

— Tight end Luke Willson can also be an unrestricted free agent for the second straight season. Last year he was also a UFA and was on the market for more than a week before agreeing to a one-year deal to return to Seattle. Willson said he hopes to return and that he thinks there is a chance he could but also said last year taught him that anything can happen. “Yeah I would say that I am in the plans,’’ he said of what he has heard from coaches and management. “I mean it’s a fluid situation. My vibe leaving today is that I am definitely in the plans. But that could change tomorrow man, you never know.’’

— Safety Bradley McDougald, who ended up starting nine games this season — seven in place of strong safety Kam Chancellor and two in place of free safety Earl Thomas — also said he hopes to be back but also said “I don’t have any indication’’ if he will be. “For now I’m just waiting and being optimistic,’’ he said. “I hope I come back. I would love to be back. It’s a great place.’’

—Cornerback DeShawn Shead said he had not heard yet if his contract would toll and carry over to next season or if he will become a free agent. Because he was on the Physically Unable to Perform list past the sixth game of the regular season his 2017 contract — a one-year deal worth $1.2 million — could toll and he would have to play under the same terms again in 2018. But Shead said he has heard the team could let him become a free agent and he is as yet unclear what his status is. Regardless, he said he hopes to work out something to stay with the Seahawks.

— Several big-name players whose futures are uncertain were not visible in the locker room during the time that it was open to the media, including Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Thomas. Another, tight end Jimmy Graham, looked in and saw media present, and turned away to an area off-limits to the media (Graham talked to the media as a whole only once during the regular season).

— Another, Cliff Avril, declined to talk to the media. A team spokesman said Avril would talk to the media later at an “appropriate time.” Avril has one year left on his contract and recently had surgery to repair a neck/stinger injury suffered in the fourth game of the year that ended his season. It’s thought Avril will not be back either retiring or being released.

— Players can now not be required to do anything officially with the team until the start of the offseason program on April 16.