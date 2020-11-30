Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
5:20 p.m. | Lincoln Financial Field| Philadelphia
TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Shell, Homer lead inactive list
There were no surprises among the list of inactive players for the Seahawks.
Seattle, in fact, had to declare just five players as inactive since they did not elevate anyone off the practice squad and then had eight offensive linemen active.
The five inactive players included two who had already been declared out due to injury — right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee).
The other three inactives were OL Jordan Simmons, defensive end Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Linden Stephens.
Simmons is also out due to injury, missing his second straight game with a calf issue.
Seattle had listed two receivers as questionable due to injury — Freddie Swain and David Moore. But each will be able to play and Seattle did not have to elevate a receiver off the practice squad to add depth.
Cornerback D.J. Reed had also been listed as questionable with a foot injury but was declared active.
It’s the first time this year the Seahawks did not elevate anyone from the practice squad to add to the gameday 53-player roster, indicative of the team getting healthier following the “mini bye’’ after the game against Arizona on Nov. 19.
Will Seahawks’ resurgent pass rush have another big day against the banged-up Eagles?
The addition of Carlos Dunlap and a defensive scheme heavier on blitzes than just about any time during the Pete Carroll era has transformed the Seahawks’ pass rush seemingly overnight.
After getting nine sacks in the first six games of the season, the Seahawks have racked up 16 sacks in the last four games. And in the three games since Dunlap first moved into the lineup, they have 13 — second-most in the NFL in that span behind the 18 of New Orleans, getting at least three in each game.
Even the Seahawks’ 13 in the last three games would be the second most over the last four games (Pittsburgh’s 12 in the last four games is third behind the Seahawks and Saints).
And on Monday night, the Seahawks face the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, who are facing even more changes on an offensive line and has allowed an NFL-high 40 sacks to QB Carson Wentz in 10 games.
Seahawks look to take sole control of NFC West against Eagles Monday night
An upset gave the Seahawks sole possession of first place in the NFC West on Sunday with the 5.5-point underdogs 49ers doing Seattle a huge favor by going into Los Angeles and beating the Rams on a last-play field goal, 23-20.
Now, to keep from having that sole possession taken away, the Seahawks need to avoid an upset Monday night at Philadelphia.
Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite against the 3-6-1 Eagles, and with a victory would move to 8-3, a full game ahead of the 7-4 Rams in the NFC West, and knowing that Los Angeles still has to come to Lumen Field for a game next month.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Eagles on Monday Night Football
The Seahawks’ Philadelphia story has been a happy one during the Pete Carroll era.
Seattle is 5-0 in the regular season against the Eagles since Carroll arrived in 2010 and 1-0 in the playoffs, with each victory by at least eight points and four by 10 or more. Two of those wins came last year, one in the regular season and then in a wild-card playoff game, each somewhat bizarrely by the exact score of 17-9.
Monday, Seattle returns again for its third game in Philly in 53 weeks, hoping to not only extend the winning streak against the Eagles but stay on top of the NFC West. The Seahawks head there as 6 1/2-point favorites against a Philadelphia team that is just 3-6-1 but with a victory can stay atop an unusual race in the NFC East.
Here are the keys to the game.
