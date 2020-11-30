By

Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)

5:20 p.m. | Lincoln Financial Field| Philadelphia

TV: ESPN | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Seahawks-Eagles

Will Seahawks’ resurgent pass rush have another big day against the banged-up Eagles?

The addition of Carlos Dunlap and a defensive scheme heavier on blitzes than just about any time during the Pete Carroll era has transformed the Seahawks’ pass rush seemingly overnight.

After getting nine sacks in the first six games of the season, the Seahawks have racked up 16 sacks in the last four games. And in the three games since Dunlap first moved into the lineup, they have 13 — second-most in the NFL in that span behind the 18 of New Orleans, getting at least three in each game.

Even the Seahawks’ 13 in the last three games would be the second most over the last four games (Pittsburgh’s 12 in the last four games is third behind the Seahawks and Saints).

And on Monday night, the Seahawks face the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, who are facing even more changes on an offensive line and has allowed an NFL-high 40 sacks to QB Carson Wentz in 10 games.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
Seahawks look to take sole control of NFC West against Eagles Monday night

An upset gave the Seahawks sole possession of first place in the NFC West on Sunday with the 5.5-point underdogs 49ers doing Seattle a huge favor by going into Los Angeles and beating the Rams on a last-play field goal, 23-20.

Now, to keep from having that sole possession taken away, the Seahawks need to avoid an upset Monday night at Philadelphia.

Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite against the 3-6-1 Eagles, and with a victory would move to 8-3, a full game ahead of the 7-4 Rams in the NFC West, and knowing that Los Angeles still has to come to Lumen Field for a game next month.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta

What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Eagles on Monday Night Football

The Seahawks’ Philadelphia story has been a happy one during the Pete Carroll era.

Seattle is 5-0 in the regular season against the Eagles since Carroll arrived in 2010 and 1-0 in the playoffs, with each victory by at least eight points and four by 10 or more. Two of those wins came last year, one in the regular season and then in a wild-card playoff game, each somewhat bizarrely by the exact score of 17-9.

Monday, Seattle returns again for its third game in Philly in 53 weeks, hoping to not only extend the winning streak against the Eagles but stay on top of the NFC West. The Seahawks head there as 6 1/2-point favorites against a Philadelphia team that is just 3-6-1 but with a victory can stay atop an unusual race in the NFC East.

Here are the keys to the game.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

