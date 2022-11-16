Going into Wednesday’s XFL draft, Seattle Sea Dragons coach Jim Haslett knew what he was looking for in a player — they had to love football.

Like every other coach in the league, Haslett was hoping to draft players who are big, fast and strong, but it was just as important to Haslett to get players who have a passion and a drive for the game.

“I want guys that want to play in this league, that love football, and that have a higher expectation,” Haslett said. “What do they want to do? Do they want to go back to the NFL, or do they just want to play here? Whatever they want to do with their life, I’m going to help them, but I want guys that love football, love to practice, want to be out there and have great camaraderie and win a bunch of games.”

Haslett finally had his chance to acquire those players Wednesday, as the XFL followed up Tuesday’s Quarterback Selection Show with a nearly eight-hour, 44-round draft.

The draft was split into four positional groupings, with the first 11 rounds dedicated to offensive-skill positions.

The Sea Dragons took former Liberty University wide receiver Kevin Shaa with their first pick. Shaa finished his senior year with 28 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May and was released in late August.

Advertising

“We’re getting somebody that is fast and has a great understanding of the game,” Haslett said. “He had a great camp with Chicago, (and) fits our system. We’re going to do the run-and-shoot, so we wanted a receiver that could run a little bit and he fits the bill.”

Former Arkansas running back T.J. Hammonds was Seattle’s second-round pick. Hammonds had a career-high 32 carries for 262 yards in his sophomore season with the Razorbacks, and finished his injury-plagued college career with 543 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 80 carries.

Another notable Sea Dragons’ pick from the first part of the draft was former Washington tight end Joshua Perkins, who finished his Huskies career with 66 receptions for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. Perkins signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was most recently a member of the New York Jets’ practice squad.

“Speed, that was number one,” Haslett said. “… That was kind of the layout of that group, we wanted to get guys that could run, and still catch and do those other things, but we were looking for speed at that position, and I think we kind of fit the bill.”

Cornerbacks Chris Jones and Antoine Brooks were the Sea Dragons’ first two picks in the defensive-backs portion of the draft. Jones is a former University of Nebraska standout who played a career-high 11 games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, and has also played with Detroit, Minnesota, and Tennessee, while Brooks played college ball at the University of Maryland and was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL draft.

Seattle also took former University of Cincinnati cornerback Linden Stephens with its 14th pick. Stephens played in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, and finished with three tackles.

Advertising

The Sea Dragons took Cincinnati grad Elijah Ponder and former New York Giant Niko Lalos with their first two picks on the defensive line, and picked several players with Pacific Northwest ties, including Boise State product Curtis Weaver, Oregon graduate Austin Faoliu, and University of Idaho star Tre Walker, who spent training camp with the Washington Commanders.

Seattle selected Alabama alum Chris Owens with its first pick in the offensive-line grouping, followed by Michael Menet, who played collegiately at Penn State and was picked by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.

“I’ve known (Menet) for a long time; he can play center (or) guard,” Haslett said. “If he plays 10 games with us, he’ll go back to the NFL. That’s what kind of athlete he is; he is a good football player.”

The Sea Dragons final pick of the day was former Akron lineman Jovann Letuli, but the player-acquisition process continued after the conclusion of the first day, as Haslett said that two of the Sea Dragons’ draft picks were picked up by NFL teams in the hours following the draft.

“There’s going to be some, I guess we could say ‘give and take’ or whatever, and you’re going to have to live with some of that,” Haslett said. “But the areas we thought we were really, really strong in going into the draft and who we were going to get, turned out to be not as strong as we thought. But there is another draft, there is other things going on, and I think we can supplement in and be OK.”

The XFL Draft concludes Thursday as teams select long snappers, punters, and kickers, followed by open rounds where teams can pick players at any position.

Advertising

Seattle Sea Dragons 2022 draft picks

Offensive skill positions

Kevin Shaa, WR, Liberty T.J. Hammonds, RB, Arkansas Juwan Green, WR, New York-St. Albany Jahcour Pearson, WR, Mississippi Brenden Knox, RB, Marshall Damion Willis, WR, Troy Rashard Davis, WR, James Madison Tayvian Cunningham, WR, Arizona Joshua Perkins, TE, Washington Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi Jaylon Redd, WR, Oregon

Defensive backs

Chris Jones, DB, Nebraska Antoine Brooks, DB, Maryland Linden Stephens, DB, Cincinnati Shabari Davis, DB, SE Missouri State Reggie Robinson, DB, Tulsa Kareem Orr, DB, Tennessee-Chattanooga Qwynnterrio Cole, DB, Louisville Rojesterman Farris, DB, Hawaii Kendall Karcz, DB, St. Norbert Roger Cray, DB, Old Dominion Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon

Defensive front seven

Elijah Ponder, DL, Cincinnati Niko Lalos, DL, Dartmouth Curtis Weaver, DL, Boise State Austin Faoliu, DL, Oregon Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma Tre Walker, LB, Idaho Daniel Joseph, DL, North Carolina State Emmanuel Smith, LB, Vanderbilt Antwuan Jackson, DL, Ohio State Tuzar Skipper, LB, Toledo P.J. Hall, DL, Sam Houston St.

Offensive line