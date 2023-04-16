Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Seattle Sea Dragons kept their XFL playoff hopes alive with a 30-12 victory Sunday before 33,142 at St. Louis.

The Sea Dragons (6-3) and Battlehawks (6-3) split the two-game season series. Seattle dropped the first meeting with St. Louis on a last-second field goal at Lumen Field.

Seattle will host Vegas (2-7) at 4 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis will host Orlando (1-8) on Saturday.

DiNucci threw 2 yards for a TD and a 14-9 halftime lead. He connected with Jahcour Pearson for a 68-yard touchdown, giving the Sea Dragons a 20-9 lead. DiNucci finished 21 of 31 for 260 yards.

UW softball falls to Oregon St.

No. 9 Washington (31-9, 12-6 Pac-12) fell in the series finale at Oregon State 11-1 in five innings.

Oregon State (12-25-1, 3-14-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a two-run homer by Frankie Hammoude.

The Huskies were able to cut the OSU lead in half after Brooklyn Carter reached on an error and advanced to third on heads up baserunning. Baylee Klingler brought in Carter with a single through the left side.

The Beavers scored eight runs in the third and one in the fourth for an 11-1 lead.

Baseball

• Washington State dropped the series finale 14-8 to visiting Arizona at Bailey-Brayton Field.

WSU (21-13, 7-10 Pac-12) received a four-hit game from Jonah Advincula, two hits and two RBI from Jacob McKeon and Elijah Hainline homered and drove in three runs. Cougar starter Grant Taylor worked into the sixth inning, allowing one earned run and striking out five.

Minors

• Early season struggles in one-run games continued for the Tacoma Rainiers (7-7) with a 5-4 setback to the Round Rock Express (9-5). After a 2-4 road trip, the Rainiers are 3-6 on the road overall. They are 0-4 in one-run games.

Tacoma’s Zach DeLoach was 3 for 5 and Jake Scheiner hit a two-run homer.

• Everett followed up a 20-run game with a 9-2 victory at Hillsboro.

Axel Sanchez had a double and scored three runs, driving in two. Ben Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs. Charlie Welch drove in two runs and Jonatan Clase also had two hits.

golf

• Washington State men’s golf senior Pono Yanagi posted a top-10 finish at the El Macero (Calif.) Classic, as the Hilo, Hawaii, native shot a 6-under 210 to finish in a tie for seventh.

Yanagi capped off the El Macero Classic by carding a 2-under 70 in the third round.

Washington State finished in 10th place at 6-over 870. Seattle University tied for 13th at 14-over 878.

UCLA’s Omar Morales won the individual champion honors with a playoff victory over San Diego’s Andi Xu after they tied at 13-under 203.

Tennis

• The Seattle U men lost to Texas Arlington 6-1 and the SU women lost to Abilene Christian 5-2.