HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 23 points as SE Louisiana beat Belhaven 107-71 on Wednesday night.

Caldwell added 11 rebounds for the Lions (5-5). Roger McFarlane added 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and they also had nine rebounds. Mehdi Pissis was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Damien Wheaton finished with 11 points for the Blazers. Josh Flynt added 11 points for Belhaven. Jordan Marshall also had 11 points and two steals.

