SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State’s Jalen McDaniels was guarded in his first comments since being sued by two women who accused him of filming sex acts in 2016 while in high school and sharing them with friends through social media. He called the lawsuits “a very serious situation.”
McDaniels, who leads the Aztecs in scoring and rebounding, had been kept away from the media by SDSU since the first lawsuit was filed in mid-December.
The redshirt sophomore said Friday he was finally “comfortable” to talk with the media after consulting with his family and his lawyer.
“I feel like everywhere I go people are going to ask questions,” McDaniels said. “But I wanted to let (the media and fans) know that it has affected me. It’s a very serious situation and that is why I came here.”
