HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the European Open on Friday.

“I don’t know what I’m doing but it’s working so I’m just going to try and continue to do it,” MacIntyre said after putting himself in a good position to claim his first European Tour title.

MacIntyre, tied for third after an opening 68 at the Green Eagle Golf Course on Thursday, was four shots clear of Germany’s Bernd Ritthammer, who shot a bogey-free 66 to sit at 7 under.

Playing in his debut season, MacIntyre already claimed back-to-back runner-up finishes at the British Masters and Made in Denmark, before finishing in a tie for sixth at the British Open in Northern Ireland.

“I’ve changed quite a few things over the season to improve. They seem to be working,” MacIntyre said.

Overnight leader Paul Casey of England, Guido Migliozzi of Italy, and Matthias Schwab of Austria are two shots further back at 5 under.

Casey followed his opening 66 with a battling 1-over 73, the four-time Ryder Cup player frustrated by four bogeys.

Sweden’s Alexander Björk and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger were seven shots off the pace after rounds of 71 and 69, respectively.

American Xander Schauffele followed an opening 73 with a 69 and was nine shots behind MacIntyre.

