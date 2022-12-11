NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Liz Scott scored 16 points, one of six players in double figures for Oklahoma, and the No. 23 Sooners coasted to a 94-65 win over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Madi Williams added 15 points, leaving her eight shy of 2,000 for her career, and Aubrey Joens 14 for the Sooners (8-1), who have won five straight.

All 11 players played at least 11 minutes and scored, grabbed a rebound and had an assist for Oklahoma, which takes a week off for finals before hosting Southern next Sunday. Scott was 7-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds.

Robert Morris (6-4) came in holding teams to 20.5% from 3-point range and 53.7 points per game. Oklahoma quickly torched those number, making 6 of 11 3s in the first quarter and taking a 60-28 lead at the half.

The Sooners cooled off behind the arc, finishing 10 of 28, but with 19 offensive rebounds and 59-32 advantage on the boards, they had a 27-11 advantage on second-chance points and 31-4 on fastbreak points. After the initial barrage of long shots, Oklahoma pounded the ball inside for 42 points, 30 more than the visitors.

Mackenzie Amalia and Phoenix Gedeon both had 15 points for the Colonials and Rebecca Dwomoh added 14.

