AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.
Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.
The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.
The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will Seahawks make a move with Kam Chancellor? And what might happen with Frank Clark and Russell Wilson?
- It's in the numbers: Washington's Chris Petersen develops lower-star recruits into first- and second-round NFL draft picks | Matt Calkins
- Will Washington's pursuit of four-star wideout Puka Nacua continue? 'It's always recruiting season.'
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- Washington adds linebacker Daniel Heimuli, safety Asa Turner to a defense-dominant 2019 class WATCH
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports