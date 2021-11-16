CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Schwieger had 22 points as Loyola Chicago easily defeated Chicago State 92-56 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Hutson had 15 points for Loyola Chicago (3-0). Aher Uguak added 14 points. Tate Hall had seven rebounds.

Brandon Betson had 21 points for the Cougars (2-1). Dominique Alexander added 10 points. Coreyoun Rushin had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com