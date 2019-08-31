MONT SAINT-ANNE, Quebec (AP) — Olympic champion Nino Schurter of Switzerland won his fifth straight mountain bike world title and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France claimed her second just outside of Quebec City on Saturday.

Schurter rode clear of countryman Mathias Flueckiger by 30 seconds to add to his championships haul at worlds. Schurter won his first title in 2009, added two more in 2012 and 2013, and began his run of five straight at Vallnord in 2015. That gives him eight total, plus two in the team relay.

Flueckiger was second and Stephane Tempier of France was third.

Ferrand-Prevot had struggled since winning the mountain bike world title in 2015, but finished 43 seconds clear of Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff on Saturday. Rebecca McConnell of Australia was third.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports