GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 18 points as Dixie State defeated North Dakota 78-69 on Saturday.

The win was No. 300 Trailblazers coach Jon Judkins.

Noa Gonsalves had 12 points for Dixie State (7-5), which earned its sixth straight win. Cameron Gooden added 10 points.

Paul Bruns scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-9). Ethan Igbanugo added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

