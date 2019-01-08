HOBART, Australia (AP) — Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia continued her strong start to the new year on Wednesday, beating eighth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the WTA Tour’s Hobart International.
A winner of three singles titles on the WTA Tour and 12 more on the ITF circuit, the 24-year-old Schmiedlova is on the rise again after reaching a ranking peak in 2015 only to drop out of the top 100 the following year.
She began 2018 ranked 132 but broke back into the top 100 and finished the year ranked 74.
