WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

Scheifele went in alone and beat Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka to send the Coyotes to their fifth straight loss. Arizona is 0-4-1 during the skid.

Scheifele also scored in the first period as the Jets closed out a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Arizona’s Nick Ritchie scored a tying goal in the third period. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots.

Vejmelka was stingy in the crease until 14 seconds left in the opening period when Scheifele scored his 25th of the season. Paul Stastny fired the puck at the net and a rebound bounced off Scheifele and past Vejmelka.

Winnipeg outshot Arizona 14-9 in the first period.

Early in the period, Coyotes forward Phil Kessel received acknowledgment on the scoreboard and cheers from the crowd for playing his 965th consecutive NHL game. That moves him into second place behind Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle (988).

The Jets had a power play early in the second period, but were unable to get a shot on goal.

Winnipeg had an apparent goal by Adam Lowry wiped off the scoreboard at 11:30 following a successful Arizona coach’s challenge. A review ruled the puck had hit the netting above the glass 22 seconds earlier and play should have been stopped.

Vejmelka was the busier netminder in the middle period, stopping 11 shots. Hellebuyck had four saves.

Ritchie tied the game at 6:17 of the third when he poked at a loose puck under Hellebuyck.

The Coyotes were outshooting the Jets during the third period 10-5 with about five minutes remaining until Winnipeg turned up the tempo and had the 11-8 lead in shots at the end of regulation.

Arizona forward Lawson Crouse was called for tripping with 2:14 left in regulation. Winnipeg had one shot during the man advantage, and defenseman Josh Morrissey fired over the net.

Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere hit the post early in overtime.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Closes out three-game trip Monday at Edmonton.

Winnipeg: Open a two-game trip on Wednesday in Buffalo, before facing Toronto on Thursday.

