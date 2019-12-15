GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie was stretchered off the field during his team’s Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday with an apparent shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old American landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after an aerial duel with Frankfurt forward Bas Dost in the 10th minute.

Sky Germany reported that McKennie dislocated his shoulder and was on his way to the hospital.

McKennie has been a regular presence in David Wagner’s Schalke team, playing in all but two of its Bundesliga games this season.

