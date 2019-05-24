SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino’s long-range blast late in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Savarino shook free and sent a high, hard shot from outside the box to the far side for his second goal of the season.

Sebastian Saucedo opened the scoring for Salt Lake (6-6-1) in the 36th minute. Outside the box, Saucedo put the ball between diving goalkeeper Brian Guzan and the post.

Josef Martínez tied it for defending MSL champion Atlanta (6-5-2) in the 78th minute. Martínez finished a run down the middle by slipping around a defender in the box just in time to slot Franco Escobar’s centering pass past Nick Rimando.

GALAXY 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 19th minute, David Bingham made six saves for his fourth shutout and Los Angeles beat Orlando City to end a four-game losing streak.

The Galaxy (8-5-1) played their second game without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the star forward banned for two games for violent conduct. Orlando City dropped to 4-7-3.

LOS ANGELES FC 4, IMPACT 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his league-leading 15th goal and Tristan Blackmon got the first of his career in the win for Los Angeles.

It is the fifth time this season LAFC (10-1-4) has scored four goals in a game. Vela also assisted on Latif Blessing’s first goal of the season in the 31st minute. Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a gaff by Montreal keeper Evan Bush, who kicked a simple clearing attempt into Ramirez and it deflected into the goal.

Tyler Miller lost his bid for a shutout when a Montreal centering past went off LAFC defender Eddie Segura in the 70th minute. The Impact (6-6-3) added a penalty kick by Saphir Taider in the 84th minute.

LAFC is unbeaten in six straight games overall and eight straight at home.

