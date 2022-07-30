SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal.

Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza scored one goal each for the Earthquakes (5-9-8).

The Earthquakes outshot RSL 14-12, with four shots on goal to six for Real Salt Lake.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.

The Earthquakes host Inter Miami on Wednesday, while RSL will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports