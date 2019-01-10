NEW YORK (AP) — Romone Saunders had 24 points as Wagner edged Sacred Heart 76-73 on Thursday night.
Chase Freeman had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Wagner (7-7, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Elijah Davis also scored 13 points.
Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Pioneers (6-10, 2-1). E.J. Anosike added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jare’l Spellman had 10 points and three blocks.
Wagner scored 14 of the first 16 points, took a 46-32 halftime lead and Sacred Heart got no closer than the final score after intermission. Wagner shot 43 percent from the floor, but made half of their 26 3-point attempts. The Seahawks also buried 19 of 23 free throws (83 percent). The Pioneers shot 41 percent, but just 31 percent (7 of 23) from distance.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com