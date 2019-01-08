DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — This time, Saudi Arabia was on the right side of a rout in its opening game at a major tournament.

The Saudis beat North Korea 4-0 on Tuesday at the Asian Cup with two goals in each half.

At the 2018 World Cup, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi’s team lost 5-0 to host Russia in the first game.

The 69th-ranked Saudis — fifth best in the 24-team Asian Cup — are favored to top a politically charged group that includes Qatar. On Wednesday, Qatar begins its campaign against Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday, Iraq scored in the 90th minute to win 3-2 against Vietnam, which led twice in the first half.

Defender Ali Adnan, who plays in Italy for Atalanta, sealed the victory with a perfectly placed free kick.

___

