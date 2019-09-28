STARS

—DeVonta Smith, Alabama, had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs as the No. 2 Crimson Tide ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

—Salvon Ahmed, Washington, rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard TD run in the third quarter, helping the No. 17 Huskies beat No. 21 Southern California 28-14.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 415 yards and three TDs, and the No. 6 Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16.

—Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, set school records by passing for 396 yards and four TDs to help the Gophers hold off Purdue 38-31.

—Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw a school-record seven TD passes to lead the Tigers past Bucknell 56-23.

—Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky, ran for 202 yards and two TDs in a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State.

—Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, threw a school-record six TD passes in a 40-29 victory over Eastern Illinois.

—Matt Struck, Idaho State, threw for six TDs in a 51-24 victory over Portland State.

—Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, ran for 195 yards and two TDs in a 60-36 win over Western Carolina.

___

NO. 1 CLEMSON SURVIVE

The ball sat on the 3-yard line, forcing top-ranked Clemson into the most unexpected of positions.

Get a stop, or lose the lead late against heavy underdog North Carolina — and maybe the game along with its spot as the front-runner for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers did it, stuffing the Tar Heels’ 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left to hold on for a 21-20 victory — narrowly avoiding an upset that would’ve shaken the national landscape in college football.

The Tigers had trouble all day in trying to extend earn a program-record 20th straight win. They didn’t go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams’ short scoring run.

___

TIDE OF RECORDS

Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for a 74-yard touchdown strike barely a minute into the game.

Turns out they were just getting started.

Tagovailoa and Smith partnered on five touchdown passes and between them set a few school records while No. 2 Alabama ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

The Crimson Tide actually trailed for the first time this season before flexing its muscles against the 37 1/2-point underdogs. The Rebels couldn’t even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.

Not this game. Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score for another highlight in the biggest game of any Tide receiver.

___

NUMBERS

8_Sacks by defensive linemen in No. 10 Notre Dame’s 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia.

18_Straight completions by No. 9 Florida’s Kyle Trask against Towson, breaking the school record of 17 straight set by Chris Leak against Washington in 2005.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25